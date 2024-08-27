In the Fight Against Addiction, A New Genetic Test Could Change the Game. DNA4Addiction Aims to Transform Addiction Prevention and Treatment for Future Generations

"Knowledge is power. The DNA4Addiction test is a valuable tool that gives you the opportunity to think about your relationship with drugs and alcohol and helps parents get the hard conversations going with their kids." - Bob Forrest, Addiction Specialist Post this

With the DNA4Addiction testing kit, a simple swab can help individuals find out if they have a genetic predisposition for opioid use disorder. By examining 15 genetic markers, including factors such as neurotransmitter activity, reward pathways, and sensitivity to certain substances, individuals' results are categorized into different risk levels, such as High Risk, Moderate Risk, or Reduced Risk. Armed with this knowledge, individuals can now make decisions with this key info in mind, whether it's deciding to avoid certain medications or being extra cautious about recreational drug and alcohol use.

Bob Forrest, spokesperson for DNA4Addiction said, "Knowledge is power. The DNA4Addiction test is a valuable tool that gives you the opportunity to think about your relationship with drugs and alcohol and helps parents get the hard conversations going with their kids."

Those with a family history of opioid use disorder may know they have a predisposition to substance abuse, but for those wanting more peace of mind when going about their lives, they can use their results from a DNA4Addiction test to take proactive steps to minimize risk, aid in their family planning, and more. For parents concerned about their children's future health, this testing kit can be used as a tool to seek guidance and prepare, prevent, and protect them from becoming dependent on opioids.

About DNA4Addiction:

DNA4Addiction is based in Costa Mesa, California, and is the first direct-to-consumer, non-invasive DNA test that provides you with information on your potential predisposition to opioid use disorder. Their user-friendly testing kit allows customers to conveniently collect a DNA sample at home and send it to their labs for analysis. Once analyzed, DNA4Addiction provides comprehensive insights into an individual's genetic risk factors for opioid use disorder, empowering them to make informed decisions about their lifestyle and take proactive steps to avoid becoming dependent on opioids.

