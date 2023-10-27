'In The Name Of Jamie Wakefield' Proposed Limited TV Series Pilot Launches On YouTube

The pilot for the TV Series 'In The Name Of Jamie Wakefield,' based on the book, A Face From Uranus: Correspondence Between Tedd Burr and Jamie Wakefield 1943 -1945 is to be released on YouTube at Ecclesia Arts on October 27, 2023. Post this

When Tedd reaches out to Henry in desperation, identifying with Kings Row character Jamie Wakefield, described in the novel as "too pretty for a boy" Henry immediately jumps at the opportunity to help. The serendipity that Jamie Wakefield was modeled on his childhood friend and one-time lover reopens his contradictory feelings about his past. Tedd and Henry's unlikely connection develops in surprising ways, transforming their lives.

This long-range project began twenty-three years ago with Lenny Pinna's friendship with the 75 year old Tedd Burr in Cleveland Hts., Ohio. One auspicious evening their usual conversation opened up into a discussion about Tedd's younger gender confusion. This discussion resulted in an extraordinary cinema veritI style film Letters to Uranus: The hidden life of Tedd Burr.

What was revealed that evening was Tedd's two year correspondence with Henry Bellamann, comprised of over 100 long letters which had been lying in a box for fifty-five years, and his iconic 19 year old photograph which Henry had derisively described as "a face that could have come from the planet Uranus." This quote evokes the highly psycho-sexual complexity of their relationship.

Although Pinna has been involved with this story since the year 2000 and actually possessed the original letters since 2003 (bequeathed to him by the elder Tedd Burr) he knew Tedd and Henry's story could not be told at that time. He has been quoted as saying "America was not yet ready for this story 23 years ago. Tedd and Henry were talking openly about things in 1943 that we've only begun to talk about publicly during the last five to ten years. And for some it will still be too soon." Both with the progress made by the LGBTQIA+ community and other parts of society which have responded with backlash, Tedd's story has only gained importance and an immediacy that meets the moment.

For the past several years, Lenny Pinna has been developing the Limited TV Series 'In The Name Of Jamie Wakefield' based on and inspired by Tedd and Henry's letters; In 2023, he started collaborating with media artist, Bonnie Diczhazy to find a way to bring life to Tedd and Henry's poignant World War II story. Bonnie and Lenny's collaborative synergy dates back to the mid-nineties when they founded Ecclesia Theater at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio.

Deciding to present the series pilot on YouTube without a full production company, Pinna and Diczhazy ended a late-night brain-storming session with one central idea that blossomed into a full-blown set within a 4' x 6' area of the living room of Pinna's childhood home. That idea led to the design of a quilt top for the primary backdrop. Immediately, Pinna was motivated to construct the backdrop for the pilot over the long Labor Day weekend.

The backdrop was inspired by Pinna's award winning original quilt design that he had made for his 25 year old son, Matthew called Jazz City Rhapsody; he had asked his son to choose the primary fabrics to initiate the design. The quilt won the 2013 S.F. Quilt show's top honor—the Viewers Choice Award.

Pinna proceeded to shoot the pilot over a one month period, utilizing additional set dressing, props and costumes drawn from his family background--including several heirloom pieces. The bringing together of disparate elements epitomizes Pinna's life-long career as an eclectic artist. In addition to his quilting skills Pinna also relied on his training as an actor, puppeteer, costume designer and set designer to craft an expansive world in the smallest of spaces.

Artistically, Pinna chose to play each character himself rather than cast actors for the 25+ characters in the series. This is meant to present his particular take on the story, yet encourage the further imagination of a fully realized TV production. His performance/reading style is a unique approach to conveying dramatic narrative. Throughout the pilot he plays multiple characters in many scenes, demonstrating a rare ability to transition fluidly between old and young or male and female and everything in between.

'In The Name Of Jamie Wakefield' is a powerful testament to the dedication of one man's persistence in presenting a unique story of friendship, courage, strength and acceptance. His past docu-drama, Letters to Uranus and the current series pilot for In The Name of Jamie Wakefield can now be viewed on YouTube at Ecclesia Arts. Tedd Burr, who died in 2012 wanted his story told, and Lenny through research, dedication and perseverance has finally been able to share Tedd's story.

Lenny Pinna is an accomplished eclectic artist who has lived in New York, Cleveland, Houston, and the San Francisco Bay area before returning home to Johnstown, PA during the COVID-19 epidemic--via a perfect storm of events including close family deaths. Once there in his childhood home he managed to find the silver lining--the time and space to bring forth the book and the series pilot.

Lenny Pinna and Bonnie Diczhazy hope to connect with a larger production team to bring all six episodes of 'In The Name Of Jamie Wakefield' to mainstream television in the form of a Netflix, Amazon or Paramount+ series.

'In The Name Of Jamie Wakefield' episode 1 "Tedd and Henry, Albert and Jamie" launches October, 27th, 2023 on YouTube at Ecclesia Arts.

