In The Pursuit Of Art X Fashion X Technology Launches On Your Home TV Streaming Network with Kathy Ireland

We are delighted to welcome Rachel Vancelette to Your Home TV. Rachel is a leading and celebrated expert in the art and fashion world, and we are looking forward to bringing "In Pursuit of Art, Fashion, and Technology" to Your Home TV viewers. Kathy Ireland, chief brand strategist, Your Home TV

"Art, fashion, and technology have distinct stories to tell, but they share a common thread of human expression and possibility. By exploring their interdependencies, 'In the Pursuit of Art, Fashion, and Technology' aims to foster a deeper appreciation for the transformative power of these industries. I extend my gratitude to Kathy Ireland for her visionary contribution to Your Home TV, a platform that grants access to households worldwide, truly making everyone part of the inspirational stories and narratives" notes Rachel Vancelette.

Your Home TV's Managing Director of Programming, Domenic Melillo, said, "I am excited about what founder, Sean Stockell and chief brand strategist, Kathy Ireland, have created with Your Home TV. We are committed to assembling a community of unique, collaborative, and passionate storytellers, dedicated to providing wholesome multi-generational entertainment. We are thrilled to introduce programming with a global leader in Art & Fashion, Rachel Vancelette", said Melillo

Vancelette's audience will enjoy an unforgettable journey into the heart of artistic creation, fashion innovation, and technological marvels. Her captivating new series combines the worlds of art, fashion, and technology, delivering a visionary and immersive experience for viewers around the globe. "In the Pursuit of Art, Fashion and Technology" will take viewers on a fresh exploration and highlight the extraordinary ways in which art, fashion, and technology collaborate to shape our future. Each episode features insightful interviews with prominent figures and luminaries from the art, fashion, and technology industries. Viewers can expect to gain an insider look into the minds of designers, artists, technologists, and innovators who are pushing boundaries and shaping trends across these dynamic fields.

Your Home TV has taken streamed content to a whole new level in 2023. In the realm of pioneering ideas, global entrepreneur, former supermodel and international business visionary, Kathy Ireland, is the chief brand strategist for this fast-growing network. Kathy Ireland was recently named to the Forbes 50 Over 50 List and was also announced as the #14 brand in the world by License Global. As CEO & Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide, Ms. Ireland is known for delivering quality across all business sectors and home experiences, and she now focuses on family friendly programming in the global streaming arena. Kathy will join Rachel in conversation on select episodes to highlight her deep personal passion for both fashion and art and the series will provide insider conversations and experiences directly from her home to yours. Your Home TV, led by forward-thinking CEO Sean Stockell, has forged partnerships with national media and technology entities, equipping Your Home TV to produce and distribute top-tier content worldwide, including a streaming channel listing with industry leader, the ROKU Store.

Rachel interviewed Anna Wintour about Art x Fashion on Tribeca red carpet asking: "What are your thoughts on the intersection of Art & Fashion? Wintour replied, "If the greatest museum in the world the Metropolitan Museum can celebrate and put a spotlight on costume as an art form, I think the public at large would agree, they come in hundreds of thousands to see the exhibition and to me, it is no longer really a question it is a fact."

ABOUT YOUR HOME TV:

Your Home TV is owned and operated by Your Home Digital, LLC (YHD), headquartered in Tampa, FL. Your Home TV is a global streaming network which viewers can effortlessly access on any smart device via browser at YourHomeTV.com. Your Home TV is FREE (no subscription required) and is available in the ROKU STORE. Your Home TV offers a myriad of programs spanning business, culinary arts, home trends, fashion, cooking, adventure, global learning, and more.

ABOUT RACHEL VANCELETTE:

Rachel Vancelette is currently the owner of Vancelette Global Art Acquisitions, a multi-faceted contemporary art and fashion creative agency dedicated to uniting contemporary and modern art, lifestyle, design, technology, and fashion. Vancelette provides global art acquisition services focusing on both modern and contemporary art markets and provides private consultation to international art collectors, contemporary artists and art/fashion industry clientele. Investigating creatives across the globe, she has remained a contributor for Vogue Italia since 2010 among other top publications in both Art and Fashion. As a top art industry specialist her work and curatorial projects have appeared in numerous magazines such as Vanity Fair, Elle Decor, Robb Report, Colossal, LaStampa, NYPost, Whitehot, Metropolitan Magazine and TV outlets such as Good Day New York, FOX5, NY1, BBC London, BBC Mexico with appearances on TV in China, Japan and Europe. Vancelette continues to investigate the ongoing conversations globally between art, fashion, and technological innovation as an art and technologist entrepreneur, art advisor, producer, creative director, and presenter. Vancelette Global Art Acquisitions is a multi-faceted contemporary art x fashion x technology creative agency dedicated to the intersection of the art x luxury markets driven by a compelling and innovative approach to engaging with the top industry experts in the global creative community. Rachel's heroic mobilization of 180 + contemporary artists with Art X Puzzles with the creation special limited edition puzzles and artworks with international artists helped raise funds for families of First Responders along with a list of select Artist Charity Choices. ART X PUZZLES was conceived in 2020 as an international initiative and call to action to help artists during the global pandemic, earning Rachel 'Hero of The Week' on Fox5 New for her continued work with top contemporary artists such as Kenny Scharf, Marilyn Minter, Will Cotton and among many others. VGAA will launch a new technology platform called INTROXPERT. IX explores cutting-edge practices and collaborates with top leaders in various fields such as technology, art, fashion, entertainment, beauty, and beyond with a mission to provide an innovative platform that educates, connects, and offers in-depth expertise with 1:1 video across a wide range of subjects within the ever-expanding creative community. IX launches by private invitation in October 2023. http://www.introxpert.com. VGAA is committed to the continued conversation in advancing and uniting creative collaborations. http://www.vanglobalart.com Instagram @rvancelette #vanglobalart #curatingaroundtheworld

ABOUT kathy ireland® Worldwide:

Founded in 1993, kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) celebrates individual style, communicated in the significance of every product, including: fashion for women, men & children, intimate apparel, accessories, fine jewelry, weddings & resorts, skincare, cosmetics, furniture, lighting, flooring, décor, cookware, appliances for homes & offices all over the world, insurance, telemedicine, recovery centers, merchant services, fintech, investment strategies, real estate, hospitality, comfort care for pets, nutraceuticals, supplements, recreation & adventure designs for Camping World, led by Marcus Lemonis, resulting in a portfolio of ever expanding SKUs, entertainment, sports, publishing, film, television, music, artist & athlete management. kiWW®'s singular ability to innovate, design, and fulfill client demands for multiple markets, categories and price points propels the conglomerate to the 19th position of worldwide brands, according to License! Global magazine. Ms. Ireland's company, which began at the family kitchen table with Worldwide Creative Director, Jon Carrasco, is the highest-ranking woman-owned licensing business in American history.

Ms. Ireland is the youngest person to enter the Licensing International Hall of Fame. The IHFRA (International Home Furnishings Representatives Association), is bestowing the prestigious Icon Award on Kathy, who is reportedly the youngest executive and first woman to receive this rare, lifetime achievement accolade from the over 2000-member organization, which guides the home furnishings industry. Ms. Ireland is one of the top ten women's health advocates in America and has opened more neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) than any other individual. Ms. Ireland is International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, with over 25 hospitals in that portfolio. Ms. Ireland is the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors of NFL Players Inc. Serves on The James Madison Committee at Princeton University, Ambassador and major donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and Co-Founder of Christian Education resources from Preschool to Grade 12. Ms. Ireland is the recipient of Doctorates of Humane Letters from both JFK University and California State University, the world's largest educational institution.

Media Contact

