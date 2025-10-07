"In The Sauce" Returns: Alison Cayne and Naturally New York Team Up for New Season

Beloved CPG Podcast To Bring Back Insightful Conversations & Lessons From Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the Sauce, the widely respected podcast hosted by Alison Cayne, Founder of Haven's Kitchen, is officially relaunching for the 2025–2026 season. Treasured by consumer packaged goods (CPG) founders, operators, and leaders, the show offers a candid, practical look at what it truly takes to launch, scale, and grow a brand.

First launched in 2018, In the Sauce has released more than 250 episodes featuring some of the most influential voices in food & beverage CPG. With over 5,000 listens per episode, the podcast has built a loyal, highly engaged audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and service partners eager for honest conversations about the challenges and opportunities of building a brand. Cayne, who created the show while building Haven's Kitchen, positioned it as a space to ask all the burning questions that early-stage founders often keep to themselves.

"In the Sauce started as my personal classroom — I wanted to hear directly from the people in it, just like me," said Cayne. "What's been incredible is realizing how many others wanted to hear those same conversations. This season, I'm thrilled to bring in an exciting roster of guests including Kat Cole of AG1, Jessie Merrill of Good Culture, and Rita Hudetz of Oishii—each offering hard-earned lessons and fresh perspectives from their journeys in the CPG space."

For the relaunch, Cayne has partnered with Naturally New York (NNY), where she is a founding Board Member. Naturally New York is part of the Naturally Network, a national ecosystem spanning 11 cities, supporting 7,000+ members and more than 25,000 companies advancing natural, innovative, and sustainable business practices.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Ali to bring back In the Sauce, giving the CPG community across the country greater access to the wisdom and insights of her incredible guests," said Gigi Lee Chang, Founder of Lumi Growth and Board Co-Chair of Naturally New York. "At Naturally New York, we're deeply grateful for Ali's early and continued support of our mission, and for her shared passion for education and community."

The 2025–2026 season is presented by Hummingbirds, a leading social influencer agency that helps consumer brands harness the power of authentic storytelling and community-driven engagement.

"At Hummingbirds, we believe in the power of authentic voices to drive real connection at shelf. That's exactly what Alison has built with In the Sauce - a place where founders and leaders share the unvarnished truth of what it takes to succeed. We're thrilled to be the Presenting Partner for this season and to support conversations that inspire and educate the next generation of consumer brands." says Emily Steele, Founder and CEO of Hummingbirds.

The new season of In the Sauce will debut on Thursday, October 9th, with new episodes released weekly. The podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Heritage Radio Network (HRN), the only podcast network dedicated exclusively to food, beverage, and the culinary world, expanding the reach of In the Sauce to HRN's global audience across 150+ countries and over 500,000 monthly listeners.

