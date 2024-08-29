In Waves And War - Groundbreaking Documentary Featuring Veterans Seeking Healing - Set To Premiere At Telluride Film Festival

Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) Amber and Marcus Capone Featured as They Help Veterans Find Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy for PTSD and TBI

TELLURIDE, Colo., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), a leading non-profit dedicated to ending veteran suicide, has collaborated on a groundbreaking documentary film, In Waves and War, set to premiere at the prestigious Telluride Film Festival on August 31st in Telluride, Colorado. The film is presented by Participant, in association with Chicago Media Project and Mycoskie Enterprises, and produced by Actual Films.

Directed by award-winning filmmakers Jon Shenk and Bonni Cohen, In Waves and War offers an intimate look into the lives of retired Navy SEALs and their families as they discover the transformative power of psychedelic-assisted therapies to combat treatment-resistant PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and severe depression. The film features the journey of VETS founders Marcus and Amber Capone and two SEAL teammates as they navigate the challenges of post-combat life and their quest to bring healing to the veteran community.

"In Waves and War serves as our testament to hope and effective solutions amidst the profound challenges veterans face after their years of service," said Amber Capone, co-founder and CEO of VETS. "By sharing our journey and the stories of other SEAL families, we aim to illuminate the urgent need for innovative treatments. Our veterans, having made immense sacrifices for our nation, deserve every opportunity to heal and reclaim their lives. We hope this film will open hearts and minds to the transformative potential of these therapies, ultimately saving lives within our veteran community."

"Sharing my personal experiences with deteriorating mental health was one of the most challenging moments of my life. However, I recognized the profound impact that candidly speaking about these issues could have on others around the world facing similar struggles. This realization drove me to put the needs of others first and share my story," said Marcus Capone, co-founder and Chairman of VETS.

"Working with Amber and Marcus to tell this story has been the honor of our lifetime!" said Jon Shenk. Bonni Cohen added, "We couldn't be more excited to premiere In Waves & War at Telluride and look forward to all the ways this important story can support the work of VETS".

Since its founding in 2019, VETS has served nearly 1,000 U.S. Special Forces veterans and their spouses through its comprehensive program, which includes Foundational Healing Grants that allow veterans to access psychedelic-assisted treatment abroad, preparation and integration programming, and ongoing community support.

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS envisions a world where our veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare options to heal from the mental and physical wounds of war.

