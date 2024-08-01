Inaugural Bucks County Renaissance Faire Set for Labor Day Weekend at Historic TileWorks

From captivating performances on multiple stages to an artisan marketplace bustling with unique treasures from over 60 craft vendors, the Bucks County Renaissance Faire will offer something for everyone. Post this

Take thy feast and grab a seat for award-winning headliners, including Shakespeare Approves! a family-friendly show that takes audiences on hilarious adventures. Join juggler and sideshow performer David Darwin for his amazing stunts, including sword swallowing. Celtic magicians Daniel and Bella GreenWolf will dazzle audiences with their fire-breathing and interactive comedy.

Musical standouts include Foxy Bard and Twig, a duo offering a unique blend of Renaissance music, folk, and world music; Philadelphia's Triantán, blending traditional tunes with modern energy; and a capella group Pieces of 8, a family of travelers entertaining audiences with songs and stories from a great many places.

After a rollicking tune, don't forget to "shame thy friends" by enlisting the services of Swashbuckling Mercenaries for Hire. They'll toss patrons in the stockades and give them the ol' fuzzy tomato for unforgettable fun. Linwe, a vibrant belly dancer skilled in cabaret and fusion styles, will showcase her talents with veil and sword work. Krystal Younglove, the Indestructible Lady, will present classic sideshow performances featuring animal traps, piles of glass, and beds of nails. Phoenix Swords, a troupe of swords-people, will educate and entertain with their knowledge of weaponry and valiant battles throughout the day.

Amidst all the action, be sure to take a moment to admire the venue of TileWorks, offering historic tile tours where guests can explore the decorative halls and workshops, and watch craftsmen turn Bucks County clay into tiles. Horse-drawn wagon rides will be offered on the historic grounds.

Those seeking adventure can test their skills on the proving grounds with archery, axe-throwing, and dagger-toss, culminating in the "Fight the Knight" challenge. Guests can also learn the art of whip cracking from Sean the Whipsy Rover, and behold the craftsmanship of Rabenwald Metalsmything. These exhibitors will be joined by the Barony of Buckland Cross SCA (Society for Creative Anachronism), recreating the arts and skills of pre-17th century Europe, with tournaments, royal courts, feasts, and dancing.

Finally, get ready for the ultimate role-playing game experience with Dice Knight Adventures, where players can complete missions and explore the Faire in search of quests, items, and people. For more laid-back fun, pull up a chair in the Gaming Stronghold, where tabletop games abound.

Tickets are now available online and will be sold at the gate, pending availability. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to guarantee admission. Get thee a deal with an advance ticket discount, running now through Aug. 15, at www.bucksrenfaire.com. Additional discounts are available for seniors, disabled guests, military veterans, and children.

Visit www.bucksrenfaire.com for tickets today!

About The Bucks County Renaissance Faire

The Bucks County Renaissance Faire is a new event managed by Found Artifact Entertainment LLC, the same company behind the Delaware Renaissance Faire (Delafaire), the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire of Ansonia, Conn., and Philly Faire - The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire®. For more information, visit www.bucksrenfaire.com.

Media Contact

Daniel GreenWolf, Found Artifact Entertainment LLC, 1 2039102743, [email protected]

SOURCE The Bucks County Renaissance Faire