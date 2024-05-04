Inaugural class of Inman Future Leaders in Real Estate named, celebrating the next generation of visionaries

Inman Future Leaders in Real Estate award recognizes the next-generation of visionaries who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities and an unwavering commitment to driving innovation within the real estate landscape. Future Leaders is the latest addition to Inman's industry-leading awards program.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Wednesday, Inman, the real estate industry's leading source of journalism, proudly announced the honorees of its 2024 Future Leaders in Real Estate award, the latest addition to Inman's industry-leading awards program. The class of 45 Future Leaders represents the real estate industry's brightest achievers under the age of 40.
This marks the inaugural celebration of the next-generation visionaries who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities alongside an unwavering commitment to driving innovation within the real estate landscape.
Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman, commented, "Inman's inaugural Future Leaders awards celebrate the trailblazers of tomorrow, recognizing their initiative and commitment to the real estate industry. These rising stars are poised to shape and innovate our industry in the years to come."
A multi-month public nomination process saw hundreds of submissions across five categories: agent, teams and brokers; marketing and sales; mortgage and finance; technology and data; and advocates for change. The inaugural class of 45 Future Leaders includes honorees in each category.
Among the inaugural class of Future Leaders in Real Estate are:
- Jenna Rozenblat, chief operating officer, The Real Brokerage
- Christopher Miller, chief operating officer and co-founder, Epique Realty
- Tiffany Pantozzi, founder, Align Real Estate
- Katherine Mechling, director of communications, Side
- Jake Hamilton, SVP of strategy, Lone Wolf Technologies
- Laura Corrigan, SVP of marketing and communications, The Agency
- Anna Marie Castiglioni, SCP, chief of staff, head of strategy and business operations; Realtor.com
- James Grout, SVP, finance; Offerpad
- Patrick Burns, VP, product management; Spruce
- Jen Butler, VP of government and community relations, Zillow
About Inman Awards
Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.
