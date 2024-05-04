Inaugural class of Inman Future Leaders in Real Estate named, celebrating the next generation of visionaries

"Inman Future Leaders in Real Estate celebrates the trailblazers of tomorrow, recognizing their initiative and commitment to the real estate industry. These rising stars are poised to shape and innovate our industry in the years to come." Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman Post this

Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman, commented, "Inman's inaugural Future Leaders awards celebrate the trailblazers of tomorrow, recognizing their initiative and commitment to the real estate industry. These rising stars are poised to shape and innovate our industry in the years to come."

A multi-month public nomination process saw hundreds of submissions across five categories: agent, teams and brokers; marketing and sales; mortgage and finance; technology and data; and advocates for change. The inaugural class of 45 Future Leaders includes honorees in each category.

Among the inaugural class of Future Leaders in Real Estate are:

For the complete list of this year's award recipients, click here.

Additional details on all of Inman's real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.

For inquiries regarding Inman's awards programs, please contact [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

Follow Inman on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Press Center:

www.inman.com/about/press/

Media Contact

Media Contact, Inman, 1 510-658-9252, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/

SOURCE Inman