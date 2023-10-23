Inaugural Inman Intel Index for Real Estate Tracks Sentiment Shifts

"The Inman community is at the forefront of the housing market. The goal of the Triple I is to report what is happening in real estate today, and what everyone inside of that environment needs to think about over the next 12 months." -- Chris LeBarton, Inman Director of Research. Post this

"I think what's important to know about the Triple-I is that it was born out of Inman Intel's core mission statement: expert analysis at the intersection of data and audience insights," said Chris LeBarton, Inman Director of Research. "The Inman community is at the forefront of the housing market. Our goal is to report what is happening today, and what everyone inside of that environment needs to think about over the next 12 months."

The first of these surveys was conducted in September. Inman Intel received responses from real estate agents, executives and broker-owners, as well as a group of other real estate practitioners, ranging from mortgage brokers and bankers to proptech founders and investors. It resulted in 126 pages of charts, graphs, and data with insights including:

What do you expect your buyer pipeline to look like 12 months from now?

How much are your pipeline expectations based on the future of mortgage rates?

How will your headcount change over the next 12 months?

What business development investment has the best return (time/money) today?

What artificial intelligence or proptech will most visibly change real estate in the next 12 months?

For these real estate industry insights and more — including what real estate agents say they want in a mortgage lender, and what mortgage lenders said they want from a real estate agent relationship — see the full report which is available exclusively for Inman Intel subscribers.

The October Inman Intel Index survey is currently open for submissions.

Results from the previous month's survey will be released on the third Wednesday of each month.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives, and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

About Inman Intel

Inman Intel is a members-only service for real estate industry executives, proptech founders and the investment community looking to navigate the residential marketplace aided by research insights into factors that may impact key factors for doing business. A monthly subscription costs $250 and benefits include weekly member-only email newsletter, research reports, periodic webinars, member-only sessions (virtual or in-person), and presentation decks from Inman Connect events. Plus an Inman Select subscription.

Follow Inman on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Media Contact, Inman, 1 5106589252, [email protected], www.inman.com

SOURCE Inman