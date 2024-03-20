Inaugural Judge-Led Masterclass Introduced at 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2024

During Vinitaly, on April 16th at 4:00 pm, the General Chairs of the Selection will lead a Masterclass, a novelty for this year. This masterclass will feature the 7 "Top Scorer" wines selected for the 5StarWines - the Book 2025. Post this

During Vinitaly, on April 16th at 4:00 pm, the General Chairs of the Selection will lead a Masterclass, a novelty for this year. This masterclass will feature the 7 "Top Scorer" wines selected for the 5StarWines - the Book 2025. The wines that obtained the absolute highest score in the following categories will be included: best white wine, best rosé wine, best red wine, best semi-sparkling wine, best sparkling wine, best sweet wine and best fortified wine. During the Masterclass, the General Chairs will explain to those present the tasting process and the methodology behind the scoring, giving participants a behind-the-scenes look at the Selection.

Following this, at 5.00 pm, the proclamation ceremony of the 25 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2024 Trophies will be held, participation in which is open to all interested parties. The winning producers will present their award-winning wine to those present, before hosting a final walk-around-tasting of the award-winning wines together with the President and CEO of Veronafiere, the winning producers and the General Chairs and judges of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls. At the end, an official photograph will be taken of the winning producers with their diploma and plaque, crowning a special moment for them and providing an opportunity to promote their company and share their success.



About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its eighth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2023 edition, over 2,200 wines took part in the competition and 733 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

