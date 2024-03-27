Inaugural ScienceWerx Board of Advisors Meeting Achieves Milestone at Hood College

Assembly of advisors gathered at inaugural ScienceWerx Board of Advisors Meeting, signifying pivotal moment in the organization's history
FREDERICK, Md., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScienceWerx, a non-profit organization devoted to expediting the commercialization of transformative technologies for the betterment of humankind, marked a significant milestone with the successful conclusion of its inaugural Board of Advisors Meeting. This noteworthy event unfolded on February 28, 2024, at the Beneficial-Hodson Library at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland.
An impressive assembly of advisors gathered at the inaugural ScienceWerx Board of Advisors Meeting, signifying a pivotal moment in the organization's history. This experienced group of professionals from multiple backgrounds was convened with the explicit purpose of providing invaluable strategic insight and guidance. A diverse array of topics were discussed, including new and ongoing projects and initiatives.
A distinctive feature of the event was the dedicated emphasis on collaboration with Hood College, fostering the emergence of innovative startups and exploring promising opportunities within the growing space economy. These discussions were instrumental in informing all of the advisors. The discussions included elements such as access to capital, strategic collaborations with technology transfer offices, engagement with seasoned industry professionals, utilization of an expansive incubator system, and access to cutting-edge facilities tailored explicitly for the intricate process of commercialization. The collective efforts and insights shared during this momentous meeting solidify ScienceWerx's unwavering commitment to advancing innovation for the betterment of humankind.
"The collaborative spirit and diverse expertise showcased during the ScienceWerx Board of Advisors Meeting highlight the potential for groundbreaking advancements in technology. We are excited about the shared vision for creating positive societal impact through innovation." - Bob Stoneking, Advisor.
