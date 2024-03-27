Inaugural ScienceWerx Board of Advisors Meeting Achieves Milestone at Hood College

"The collaborative spirit and diverse expertise showcased during the ScienceWerx Board of Advisors Meeting highlight the potential for groundbreaking advancements in technology. We are excited about the shared vision for creating positive societal impact through innovation." - Bob Stoneking, Advisor Post this

A distinctive feature of the event was the dedicated emphasis on collaboration with Hood College, fostering the emergence of innovative startups and exploring promising opportunities within the growing space economy. These discussions were instrumental in informing all of the advisors. The discussions included elements such as access to capital, strategic collaborations with technology transfer offices, engagement with seasoned industry professionals, utilization of an expansive incubator system, and access to cutting-edge facilities tailored explicitly for the intricate process of commercialization. The collective efforts and insights shared during this momentous meeting solidify ScienceWerx's unwavering commitment to advancing innovation for the betterment of humankind.

About ScienceWerx

ScienceWerx is a 501c(3) non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the commercialization of technologies. The organization has developed a robust ecosystem addressing the challenges of bringing products to market, providing access to capital, collaboration with technology transfer offices, engagement with industry-trained professionals, utilization of a vast incubator system, and access to facilities designed for optimal commercialization.

