Inaugural YMCA Pickleball Tournament to be Held in Berwyn, PA in partnership with Pickle4

"We are thrilled to celebrate the inception of this event in honor of the rapidly expanding sport of pickleball," said Meredith Griffin, Manager for National Competitive Events for Y-USA. "Pickleball stands as an inclusive sport, embracing individuals of all ages, skill levels and abilities. Recognizing the rapid growth of this family-friendly sport with committed partners like Pickle4, we eagerly anticipate many years of celebrating the thriving community pickleball is creating at Ys across the country!"

"Pickle4 is proud to partner with Y-USA, an organization that embodies the spirit of pickleball, on this inaugural event," said Ben Weinberger, President of Pickle4. "We're confident that our collaboration on this event will provide an exceptional experience for all participants!"

Interview and media opportunities available upon request. The Upper Main Line YMCA is located at 1416 Berwyn Paoli Road, Berwyn, PA, 19312. More information and event registration can be found here.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

About Pickle4

Pickle4America™ (Pickle4), founded in 2022, is focused on developing an ecosystem around America's fastest growing sport, including events, and digital content, commerce, and community. The Pickle4 integrated pickleball offering includes the US Open Pickleball Championships®, the Ballpark Festival Series™, Pickleball Den™ and The Pickler.® Join the movement™!

Media Contact

Ashley Shewey, YMCA of the USA, 312-416-0870, [email protected], https://www.ymca.org/

