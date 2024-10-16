Inbenta names seasoned SaaS executive Jeff Cate as CFO to help guide aggressive expansion plans in North America

"Jeff brings extensive expertise both as an investor and operator. This dual experience gives him a unique perspective as CFO to help us drive our continued growth in this fast-moving industry." – Melissa Solis, Inbenta CEO Post this

He joins Inbenta at an exciting time in the industry, with AI rapidly evolving and revolutionizing how companies do business — but with the need for control and transparency. Inbenta delivers strong performance and omnichannel experiences for both internal and external use cases based on its two-decade track record as an early pioneer of AI, serving customers around the globe. Now, with its proprietary Conversational and Neuro-Symbolic AI, Inbenta also incorporates the benefits of Generative AI into its platform to harness the best of both technologies to deliver accurate responses that customers can trust.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Inbenta for this next phase of expansion into North America. The company has a strong value proposition with its unified AI platform that not only boasts a tenured track record in AI, but also a long list of happy global customers," explained Jeff Cate. "I look forward to being a part of creating more market awareness and delivering better experiences to customers with Inbenta's powerful suite of solutions."

Melissa Solis, Inbenta CEO, added, "Jeff brings extensive expertise both as an investor and operator. This dual experience gives him a unique perspective as CFO to help us drive our continued growth in this fast-moving industry."

About Inbenta

Inbenta's AI-powered product suite — Chat, Knowledge, Search, Assist, and Learn — helps automate interactions, improve customer experience, and deliver proven ROI. Inbenta is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with regional offices in the U.S., UK, Canada, Europe, Brazil, and Japan. More than 1,000 global brands across industries, uses cases, and markets use the Inbenta platform.

