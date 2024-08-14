InBios Launches an In Vitro Diagnostic Test for Strongyloidiasis Providing Fast Results

InBios International Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic tests for emerging infectious diseases and biothreats, is launching a new in vitro serological ELISA kit for presumptive clinical laboratory diagnosis of Strongyloides infection that offers results in under 75 minutes.
SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InBios International Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic tests for emerging infectious diseases and biothreats, is launching a new in vitro serological ELISA kit for presumptive clinical laboratory diagnosis of Strongyloides infection that offers results in under 75 minutes. InBios' Strongy Detect IgG ELISA is for prescription use only and has recently been categorized under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) for use in high complexity labs. Improved diagnostics, particularly using serological approaches, are key to screening for early detection of strongyloidiasis. Serological testing is considered the most sensitive method for diagnosing strongyloidiasis and detection of circulating IgG antibody has been central to serological diagnosis of strongyloidiasis.
Strongyloidiasis, referred to as the "most neglected parasitic disease," is a soil-transmitted infection primarily caused by the roundworm Strongyloides stercoralis. The disease currently infects up to 100 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, with infection ranging from subclinical to fatal. While strongyloidiasis is endemic to most of the world, autochthonous transmission - occurring within a local population without external introduction - has been documented in the United States, specifically in the southeastern United States and Appalachia. Immigrants, travelers and military personnel are also at risk of strongyloidiasis if their countries of origin, travel, or deployment included areas where Strongyloides is prevalent. Outbreaks have occurred in institutional settings such as nursing facilities.
InBios' Strongy Detect™ IgG ELISA has been developed for the qualitative detection of specific IgG antibodies to Strongyloides recombinant antigens in serum. Intended for use only in patients with clinical history, signs or symptoms consistent with Strongyloides infection, positive results from the test provide evidence for exposure to or infection with Strongyloides and must be confirmed by following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Strongyloidiasis is a neglected tropical disease that is often underdiagnosed or overlooked," said Syamal Raychaudhuri, PhD, InBios' Chief Scientific Officer. "We believe this assay will fill the need for efficient and reliable diagnostic testing in the US and abroad for this important emerging infectious disease."
About InBios: Since 1996, InBios has been a leader in the development of diagnostic tests for emerging infectious diseases and biothreats. Products are designed for superior performance, efficiency and value. These include many FDA market authorized and CE marked assays for arboviruses, parasitic infections, biothreats, and more. InBios continues to anticipate and serve the growing global public health demand. Products in the pipeline include next generation platforms for tick-borne and respiratory diseases. For more information, visit www.inbios.com.
Wendy Bagnato, InBios International Inc., [email protected], www.inbios.com
