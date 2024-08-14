InBios Launches an In Vitro Diagnostic Test for Strongyloidiasis Providing Fast Results

We believe this new, fast assay for Strongyloidiasis will fill the need for efficient and reliable diagnostic testing in the US and abroad for this important emerging infectious disease. Post this

InBios' Strongy Detect™ IgG ELISA has been developed for the qualitative detection of specific IgG antibodies to Strongyloides recombinant antigens in serum. Intended for use only in patients with clinical history, signs or symptoms consistent with Strongyloides infection, positive results from the test provide evidence for exposure to or infection with Strongyloides and must be confirmed by following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Strongyloidiasis is a neglected tropical disease that is often underdiagnosed or overlooked," said Syamal Raychaudhuri, PhD, InBios' Chief Scientific Officer. "We believe this assay will fill the need for efficient and reliable diagnostic testing in the US and abroad for this important emerging infectious disease."

About InBios: Since 1996, InBios has been a leader in the development of diagnostic tests for emerging infectious diseases and biothreats. Products are designed for superior performance, efficiency and value. These include many FDA market authorized and CE marked assays for arboviruses, parasitic infections, biothreats, and more. InBios continues to anticipate and serve the growing global public health demand. Products in the pipeline include next generation platforms for tick-borne and respiratory diseases. For more information, visit www.inbios.com.

