Inbound Health Releases All-In-One Technology Platform for Advanced Care in the Home

Traditional tools in the market do not fully support clinicians or operations workflows needed to deliver this type of advanced care in the home. Inbound InHome is an accelerator for health systems to deliver established and innovative new care models in the home.

The platform enables health system partners to scale programs for advanced care in the home. Inbound InHome features machine learning models to help health systems identify in real-time appropriate patients for home hospital care and proactively identify risks throughout their care episode. Inbound InHome includes a workflow application to automate logistics across the care episode and device-agnostic patient monitoring capabilities that combine devices, wearables, and in-home sensors.

For patients receiving care at home, Inbound InHome can be accessed on an iPad or other tablet computer. The platform brings audio, video, and texting functionality for on-demand remote communication with providers. Patients also have easy access to their scheduled appointments and personalized care plans. "It was easy to use. They explained well how to use it too. Everything was very user friendly", said patient Debra Carnell.

Virtual and field-based clinicians have been using Inbound InHome to support advanced care delivery in the home for patients since August 2023. "Delivering effective advanced care in the home requires a platform that prioritizes flexibility, safety, and simplicity for patients and their care team," said Emily Downing, M.D., a system clinical officer for population health and continuing care at Allina Health and Chair of Inbound Health's Clinical Advisory Board. "Traditional tools in the market do not fully support clinicians or operations workflows needed to deliver this type of advanced care in the home. Inbound InHome is an accelerator for health systems to deliver established and innovative new care models in the home."

Key features and benefits:

Single Platform for Advanced Care in the Home: Consolidates and scales multiple at-home services into a consistent clinician and patient experience, including patient identification, device-agnostic biometric monitoring, care delivery, and supply chain management.

Patient Identification: Integrated advanced analytics and AI/Machine Learning for hospital and skilled nursing facility-level care at home identify patients for program eligibility assessment, reducing average review time per patient by 50%.

Patient Admission: Embedded screening checklists and natural language processing guide coordination with inpatient team and patient's family.

Configurable Care Plans: Codified care protocols standardize processes related to setup of condition-specific biometric kits, in-person and virtual care scheduling, supply chain delivery, and patient monitoring protocols.

Field Worker Enablement: Workforce location tracking and remote data capture capabilities optimize time to first patient visit and coordination with remote care team in the patient's home environment.

Biometric Monitoring Hub: Centralizes data from hardware in the home into a single view for 24/7 monitoring of patient vitals and other key data points.

Virtual Care Module: Real-time video, audio, text, and alerting for virtual visits, vital monitoring, and immediate connection between a patient and their care team.

Support for Multiple Languages: On-demand interpreter services with support for 300 languages bridges care teams and patients.

Discharge Planning: Automated task assignment and tracking ensure safe and comprehensive transitions of care, reducing readmissions after the episode ends.

Advanced Analytics: Patient, user, and workflow-level data automatically captured before, during, and after episode feed real-time analytics for operations and clinical process improvement.

Inbound Health will be launching Inbound InHome with two additional leading health systems in the next three months, as well as releasing new features for Inbound InHome later this year, including:

New continuous monitoring hardware

Additional EMR integration points, and

An updated AI/ML model for advanced patient identification.

About Inbound Health

Inbound Health provides a full stack of capabilities that enable health systems and health plans to offer hospital and skilled nursing facility-level care in the home. With a commitment to quality and compassionate care, Inbound Health has treated over 7,000 patients across 350+ DRGs and counting and will further customize the care model to the needs and strategies of its partners. Learn more at http://www.inboundhealth.com.

