Inbound Health® Releases New iPad App for Inbound InHome℠ Patient Management and Analytics Platform

At-Home Care Itinerary: Personalized patient care plans guide patients through daily tasks such as recording vitals and surveys, with access to a nurse on demand.

Direct Communication with Providers: Patients can securely message and complete video calls with their healthcare providers.

Help Button: A "call for help" button to immediately connect with the patient's care team.

Vital Tracking: Patients and their care team can monitor vital signs such as blood pressure, glucose levels, and heart rate, with the option to view their full vital history, directly from the app.

Appointment Management: Patients stay informed about when a care team member is scheduled to visit by checking upcoming appointments and receiving reminders as the appointment time approaches.

Virtual Visits: The ability for specialists, interpreters, or family members to participate in virtual video visits.

"Inbound InHome is a major step forward for the growing advanced care at home industry because it eliminates many of the operational challenges of serving patients at home," said Dave Kerwar, CEO of Inbound Health. "Prior to the development of the app, patients and caregivers relied on manual and time-consuming processes throughout the care episode."

The app is an important component of Inbound InHome, a proprietary patient management and analytics platform by Inbound Health tailored for advanced in-home care. This platform integrates multiple in-home care solutions into one, streamlining the identification, coordination, and monitoring of patients by eliminating manual workflows. Inbound InHome utilizes machine learning models to enable health systems to promptly identify suitable candidates for home hospital care and proactively detect risks during their care journey. It also features a workflow application that automates logistical tasks throughout the care process, along with device-agnostic patient monitoring capabilities that integrate devices, wearables, and in-home sensors.

Exclusively available to patients enrolled in care at home programs using the Inbound InHome platform, the app comes pre-installed on iPads provided to program patients. It adheres to stringent data security and privacy standards, incorporating encrypted messaging and compliance with HIPAA regulations.

About Inbound Health

Inbound Health provides a full stack of capabilities that enable health systems and health plans to offer hospital and skilled nursing facility-level care in the home. With a commitment to quality and compassionate care, Inbound Health has treated over 8,000 patients across 350+ DRGs and counting and will further customize the care model to the needs and strategies of its partners. Learn more at http://www.inboundhealth.com.

