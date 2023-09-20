Inbound Health Secures $30 Million in Funding Led by HealthQuest Capital to Accelerate Growth of At-Home Advanced Care Programs

In partnership with leading health systems around the country, we are committed to advancing our clinical, operating, and technology assets to scale high quality, advanced care in the home and to increase the acuity and diversity of care delivered. Tweet this

"We are excited to embark on this next phase of growth with the strong backing of our investors, led by HealthQuest Capital," said Dave Kerwar, CEO of Inbound Health. "In partnership with leading health systems around the country, we are committed to advancing our clinical, operating, and technology assets to scale high quality, advanced care in the home and to increase the acuity and diversity of care delivered."

This financing supports Inbound Health's expansion into new markets and the advancement of key growth initiatives, including further development of the company's clinical programs, the next evolution of its proprietary technology and advanced analytics platform, and the continued build out of customized operating assets focused on supply chain, labor, and logistics. Inbound Health's proprietary platform includes all of the capabilities required to deliver home-based advanced care at scale, including clinical, technology, managed care, supply chain, and labor services.

"Inbound Health's innovative solution addresses a pressing need within our healthcare system by enabling patients to receive high-quality care in the comfort of their homes, thereby enhancing the overall patient experience, and creating a solution that benefits all stakeholders. This is especially vital in light of the growing capacity challenges faced by hospitals," said Garheng Kong, Managing Partner at HealthQuest Capital. "We believe in the team's ability to replicate and expand in future markets, making a substantial impact on healthcare delivery."

About Inbound Health:

Inbound Health provides a full stack of capabilities that enable health systems and health plans to offer hospital and skilled nursing facility-level care in the home. With a commitment to quality and compassionate care, Inbound Health has treated over 6,500 patients across 350+ DRGs and counting, and will further customize the care model to the needs and strategies of its partners. Learn more at http://www.inboundhealth.com.

About HealthQuest:

HealthQuest Capital is a private asset firm that provides capital to transformative healthcare companies. HealthQuest focuses on commercial prospects that drive enhanced patient outcomes and elevate the efficiency of healthcare delivery. With approximately $2 billion in capital under management, the firm focuses on fostering innovation across the healthcare spectrum, including medical technologies, diagnostics and tools, digital health, and innovative services. The HealthQuest team combines decades of investing experience with domain expertise in the various aspects of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.healthquestcapital.com.

