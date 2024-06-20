Inbound Logistics Recognizes PECO Pallet's Sustained Excellence in Sustainability with 2024 'Green 75' Award

"Actively practicing sustainability and promoting a culture of environmental stewardship is part of our DNA. These green initiatives are more than just good environmentally, they are part and parcel of responding to our customers with successful, efficient services," Joe Dagnese, CEO, PECO Pallet Post this

The 2024 award marks the fourth consecutive year PECO has made the Green 75 list.

PECO's pallet pool network encompasses some 90 pallet depots in North America managing an inventory of over 20 million of its high quality, 9-block signature red pallets, utilized by thousands of shippers nationally. Its operations incorporate various sustainability and environmental initiatives, which emphasize responsible use practices to conserve natural resources, minimize environmental impact, and actively reuse and recycle pallet components to reduce waste, noted Joe Dagnese, PECO's chief executive officer.

"Actively practicing sustainability and promoting a culture of environmental stewardship is part of our DNA," said Dagnese. "These green initiatives are more than just good for the environment, they are part and parcel of running a successful, efficient business that continually reads and reacts to the market and responds to customer needs," he noted. Among the sustainable business practices PECO employs in its operations are aggressive pallet maintenance, refurbishing and repair which extends pallet use cycles; recycling and composting, landfill diversion and transportation optimization, all of which help preserve natural resources and contribute to reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

PECO's highly engineered, sturdy red pallets support the efficient delivery of product shipments to thousands of businesses across North America. They are used by big-box retail, club stores, consumer products, grocery, beverage, agricultural and other food-related enterprises and distributors, as well as manufacturers, to ship goods. PECO's services play a critical supply chain role; pallets are the primary platform on which businesses stack, secure and ship products of all types in trucks, intermodal rail containers and other conveyance vehicles.

PECO's pallet pool network operates in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company works with nearly 100 independent truckload carriers to fulfill and deliver pallet orders to customers, as well as recovery and return of pallets from retailers and distributors to its depots.

Go to https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/75-green-supply-chain-partners-3/

to view the full list of 75 Green Supply Chain Partners for 2024.

About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Itasca, IL-based PECO Pallet is the North American leader in pallet rental services and provides millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. PECO Pallet's tremendous growth over the last decade reflects the company's commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO's superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. PECO is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit http://www.pecopallet.com.

Media Contact

Gary Frantz, PECO Pallet, (925) 594-1434, [email protected] , www.pecopallet.com

SOURCE PECO Pallet