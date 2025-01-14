Inbox Health Appoints Patrick Block as Chief Financial Officer

With over 20 years' experience, Block joins Inbox Health from Titan Cloud

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inbox Health, a leading technology platform for improving the patient billing experience, today announced the appointment of Patrick Block as chief financial officer. Block will lead the organization's financial operations and drive initiatives to support Inbox Health's continued growth and revenue diversification.

Block brings over 20 years of experience in various financial roles and industries. Prior to Inbox Health, Block served as the chief financial officer for Relatient, a healthcare technology company focused on making it easier for patients to access healthcare by delivering better patient scheduling and engagement. Most recently, he served as the chief financial officer at Titan Cloud Software where he focused on growing the company through both organic activities and strategic acquisitions.

"Patrick is the perfect complement to our growing Inbox Health team, and someone who will help us realize our revenue goals as we enter this next phase of growth," said Blake Walker, CEO of Inbox Health. "Patrick's experience, combined with his ability to execute on long-term financial goals, will be invaluable as we continue to scale and enhance our services for healthcare providers and patients."

Inbox Health has served as the patient billing management platform for more than 3,000 medical practices across the country, representing more than 2 million patients per year. Block's leadership will be instrumental in guiding the company's financial strategy and operational efficiency. Throughout his career, he oversaw significant growth, including successful fundraising initiatives, acquisitions and the implementation of financial systems that supported the company's rapid expansion. His experience in leveraging data-driven insights to enhance decision-making will bring additional rigor to Inbox Health's financial operations.

"We live at a time when transactions should be instantaneous and frictionless. Unfortunately, that's not happening in today's healthcare," said Block. "I'm excited to use my experience of disrupting the status quo in other industries here at Inbox Health. It starts with an experience that builds patient trust and ends with ensuring that medical providers are made whole for their services."

About Inbox Health

Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare—the challenge of patient A/R. Built for billing teams, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills immediately after service, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic support through the phone and live chat. By improving the patient experience, billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing teams report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing teams an automated, streamlined platform that saves time, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 3,000 healthcare practices and more than 2 million patients a year. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com.

