Inbox Health Debuts 24/7 AI Billing Assistant that Resolves 7 of 10 Patient Questions

Embedded AI answers patient billing questions in seconds across phone, text, chat, and email

NEW HAVEN, Conn. , July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inbox Health today launched its AI-powered assistant for patient billing support, fully integrated into its industry-leading patient billing platform. The assistant has been in a pilot phase for most of 2025, resolving over 70% of patient billing questions 24/7, without call center intervention. The thousands of billers and practices already using Inbox Health for patient billing support will have access to the assistant over the next few weeks, helping millions of patients receive improved billing outcomes.

Patient support has become an increasing burden on billers and medical practices as patient financial responsibility increases across the industry. Millions of patients seek support every year to understand or correct issues before paying, spending an average of 4.5 minutes on the phone. A recent survey found 40% of patients are confused by their medical bills, and 50% have considered switching providers over a billing issue. Making matters worse, practice admins lose an average of two hours every month per provider, time that could be allocated to patient care.

"Inbox Health's mission has always been to make billing human. With AI, we're not replacing people, we're empowering them. By offloading the tedious administrative tasks in healthcare and surfacing what matters most, we help staff focus on care and connection," said Inbox Health founder and Chief Executive Officer Blake Walker. "As patient financial responsibility grows and administrative teams shrink, deeply embedded AI will be essential. We believe it will define the next decade of healthcare operations, and we're giving practices the tools to lead that transformation."

Inbox Health's HIPAA-compliant AI assistant integrates into its existing patient billing platform, leveraging connections with dozens of practice management systems, to help patients understand their complex medical bills almost instantly. It cuts response and research times to seconds and is fluent in 60 languages across phone, text, email, and live chat. The assistant meets patients on their preferred channel, boosting staff efficiency and patient satisfaction. In the event a question needs human judgment, the conversation is immediately routed to a human agent. AI alongside humans, isn't just faster, it's better, and leads to improved patient collection rates and patient satisfaction.

Billers and practices can expect:

Full transparency and control – Users easily access every AI-generated transcript within the Inbox Health platform, and the moment a conversation requires escalation, the assistant hands the thread off to a human agent.

Easy customization and testing – Users customize tone, escalation thresholds, and workflow triggers to match their unique patient population and operations.

Workload reduction, not creation – Integration with practice management systems allows the AI agent to handle back-office tasks such as updating patient addresses, collecting insurance information, issuing paper statements, and enrolling patients in payment plans that follow pre-defined criteria, freeing staff to focus on the cases that truly need a human touch.

This hybrid approach combines the speed of automation with the empathy of experienced billing teams, giving practice leaders confidence that adopting AI will streamline operations without sacrificing oversight or patient satisfaction.

"We're extremely excited to be able to offer novel solutions to our customers and their patients. By offering 24/7 support, we are setting a new standard for the patient experience," said John Gwin, CEO of the Auctus Group. "Beyond being able to go above and beyond for our customers, we are able to do it without human intervention, which is crucial because time equals money for us as a service business. Some healthcare leaders may be hesitant to adopt AI in a potentially high-stress and-conflict area like patient billing. However, any worry or fear about quality using AI or non-human intervention was quickly dispelled. A 90% success rate with 100% superior and satisfactory sentiment is hard to argue with. We're doing more, with less, with excellence."

AI is being endorsed by revenue cycle management leaders and key trade associations as an integral part of the future of healthcare, both from a clinical and administrative perspective.

"We are beginning to see an increase in artificial intelligence adoption. Although clinical AI applications appear to be advancing at a faster pace than administrative applications, AI applications to the administrative workflow are beginning to bring efficiencies to the management of the revenue cycle. We are at the dawn of understanding the huge benefits AI will bring to revenue cycle management," said Healthcare Business Management Association Executive Director Brad Lund.

Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare—the challenge of patient A/R. Built for billing teams, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills immediately after service, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic AI-powered support through the phone and live chat. By improving the patient experience, billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing teams report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing teams an automated, streamlined platform that saves time, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 3,500 healthcare practices and more than 2.8 million patients a year. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com.

James Kanka, Inbox Health, 1 610-420-1724, [email protected], inboxhealth.com

