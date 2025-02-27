Inbox Health Expands Patient Billing Support Tools to Eliminate Confusion Around Medical Bills

Product enhancements proven to resolve 90 percent of all patient billing inquiries

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inbox Health, a leading technology platform for improving the patient billing experience, today announced the launch of new patient billing support services that resolve 90 percent of all questions patients ask about their medical bills.

It is common for 25-30 percent of revenue cycle staff time to be dedicated to administrative tasks, which include patient billing questions. According to a recent survey, 40 percent of consumers are confused by their medical bills. In January, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau banned the inclusion of medical bills on credit reports. A month later, the CFPB was shut down, freezing the ruling, adding to consumer confusion, and reducing the incentive for patients to pay for services rendered.

Inbox Health's new patient billing support services start with human interaction that's aided by intuitive, empathetic machine learning capabilities for effective problem resolution. When patients have questions about their medical bills, they are automatically routed to an agent on their preferred communication channel – phone, email, or text. All agents have extensive training navigating the U.S. healthcare system, a key reason why nearly all inquiries are resolved to patients' satisfaction. Post-payment surveys show 95% of patients are satisfied with their experience.

Enhancements to the technology, embedded with artificial intelligence, allow agents to provide a more personalized experience and answer a wider range of questions, including how the claim was processed through insurance, leading to the majority of inquiries being resolved following the first touchpoint. The most common patient inquiries are related to claim details (29%), disputes (18%), and payment status/accepting payment (14%).

Further improving the experience, patients are connected with an agent in less than one minute. Timely responses are critical, as data shows a strong correlation between response rates and payment velocity. The faster patients get their question answered, the faster they are going to pay their bill.

"Enhancements to our patient billing support services elevate outcomes for both patients and practices," said Inbox Health Chief Executive Officer Blake Walker. "At a time when many technology companies are rushing to implement AI, we took a step back to research and listen to feedback from our current clients. Our analysis concluded the most effective approach to patient billing support integrates technology with a human touch. For far too long, patients have been unseen by the healthcare industry after a medical visit. That's no longer going to be the case, as we know personalization and transparency can win back the confidence of consumers."

Inbox Health's patient billing support services make information accessible as we enter a healthcare era with more barriers to pay – and fewer expectations to pay.

"We partnered with Inbox Health over three years ago and expanded our collaboration last year to include phone and text support," said Lilian Garcia, CEO, Blitz Medical Billing. "Their patient billing support team has seamlessly integrated with our operations and the practices we serve, acting as a true extension of our team. Professional, empathetic, and highly responsive, they ensure patients promptly receive the support they need, allowing our team to focus on other priorities. With Inbox Health handling patient inquiries, we have great confidence in our billing support process."

Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare—the challenge of patient A/R. Built for billing teams, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills immediately after service, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic support through the phone and live chat. By improving the patient experience, billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing teams report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing teams an automated, streamlined platform that saves time, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 3,000 healthcare practices and more than 2 million patients a year. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com.

