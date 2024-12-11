Inbox Health Hires New Department Leads for Marketing, Business Development

Two veteran healthcare leaders and growth strategists – James Kanka and Jesse Shoplock – join the leadership team

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inbox Health, a leading technology platform for improving the patient billing experience, today announced new hires to develop and lead the company's growth strategy for 2025. James Kanka and Jesse Shoplock will serve as senior vice presidents, marketing and business development, respectively.

With nearly 25 years of experience scaling digital health businesses, the duo will work closely to seek innovative partnerships and scale the sales pipeline. Kanka helped formalize and execute a multi-channel marketing plan at three software companies prior to joining Inbox Health; while Shoplock spent seven and a half years as the vice president, partner integration at InstaMed.

"James and Jesse are two high-caliber, character hires that have the experience and ambition to help Inbox Health become one of the most recognizable brands in revenue cycle management," said Chief Revenue Officer Robbie Abt. "With healthcare costs projected to reach their highest level in 13 years by 2025, strengthening patient billing and revenue management is more critical than ever for the sustainability of healthcare practices."

Shoplock makes the transition from one of the industry's leaders in IT services and banking solutions for healthcare organizations. During his time at Instamed, he aligned with some of the most prominent and influential healthcare companies, establishing a vendor network that is still in place today. He was able to open up new markets, based on relationship management and the ability to see integration opportunities where others did not. At Inbox Health, he will bring his vast network of providers, technology vendors, and healthcare organizations, and a keen sense of wayfinding through a crowded market for partnerships.

"For the last decade, there's been little innovation – or incentive to change – in the way patients are billed for healthcare services," Shoplock said. "But we're seeing dissatisfaction from consumers unlike any other time in history coinciding with rising healthcare costs, which is forcing healthcare providers and billers to rethink their technology stack and strategy. Providers also recognize solutions that allow their team to operate more efficiently free up time to focus on patient care. I'm excited to get to work with the entire leadership team to help execute on the vision in place and identify new ways to scale and refine the sales operation."

Kanka's work at Health Note and NeuroFlow had parallels, as he developed packaging, pricing models, and market readiness for brand new technology products, both EHR-facing. He also spent five years at Relatient, driving revenue growth and helping the company achieve its top KLAS ranking. At Inbox Health, he'll oversee marketing and outbound sales efforts.

"Healthcare is ridiculously complex. I seek out companies that make healthcare easier for patients and provide a clear financial ROI to practices," said Kanka. "For years, patient payments have been an afterthought resulting in slow and confusing bills that often don't get paid. Inbox Health has demystified and modernized the billing and payment experience for patients and automated the process for practices so they can focus on providing care, get paid faster, and give patients a better experience."

About Inbox Health

Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare—the challenge of patient A/R. Built for billing teams, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills immediately after service, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic support through the phone and live chat. By improving the patient experience, billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing teams report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing teams an automated, streamlined platform that saves time, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 3,000 healthcare practices and more than 2 million patients a year. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com.

Media Contact

Anthony Stipa, Quickstudy PR, 1 610-420-1724, [email protected], inboxhealth.com

SOURCE Inbox Health