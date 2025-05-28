Inbox Health Joins Greenway Health Marketplace to Modernize Patient Billing

Greenway Health users now have access to a patient billing platform with a 95% patient satisfaction rate

NEW HAVEN, Conn , May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inbox Health, a leading technology platform for improving the patient billing experience, today announced it has joined the Greenway Health Marketplace. The Greenway Health Marketplace is a community of certified partners for Greenway Health users, offering solutions that meet high standards for integration and innovation that add value to their electronic health records (EHR) and practice management solutions.

Inbox Health will expand its existing relationship with Greenway by deepening its integration for Intergy users, aiming to improve patient billing and drive revenue growth for healthcare practices. Users will gain access to the full suite of automated patient billing solutions offered by Inbox Health, including intelligent billing cycles, real-time payment posting, digital payments, patient payment analytics, and modernized patient support. Inbox Health users report a 20% increase in overall revenue, over 90% adoption of digital communication channels, and a fivefold increase in collection speed.

With healthcare consumerism on the rise, the Greenway Health Marketplace continues to lead in delivering patient-centric solutions. For Inbox Health, creating a better billing experience is a core priority — 95% of patients report a positive billing interaction on the company's platform. The technology puts the patient first in the healthcare billing process by making statements easy to understand, balances simple to pay digitally, and by offering modern support options like text, email, and live chat.

"We are thrilled to join the Greenway Health Marketplace, which marks a significant milestone in enabling Inbox Health to support its users with the most robust technology," said Blake Walker, chief executive officer of Inbox Health. "The partnership between Inbox Health and Greenway Health allows us to strengthen our integration and rapidly bring a complete patient billing solution to a larger market that benefits both patients and revenue cycle leaders."

Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare—the challenge of patient A/R. Built for billing teams, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills immediately after service, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic support through the phone and live chat. By improving the patient experience, billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing teams report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing teams an automated, streamlined platform that saves time, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 3,000 healthcare practices and more than 2 million patients a year. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com.

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit www.greenwayhealth.com, call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

