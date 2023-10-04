Inbox Monster Brings SMS Deliverability Suite to Market, Creating Critical New Signals for Marketers

"The first-to-market suite of tools will be rooted in a delivery diagnostics engine that shows what percentage of SMS communications are being delivered to the end user, broken down by every major phone carrier in the United States and Canada." Tweet this

In addition to these new deliverability metrics, the tool will showcase renderings of short messages on Apple and Android devices, allowing marketers to craft the perfect message in locked, list and message views, so every word works its hardest. The tool also provides SMS link validation and landing page previews to make sure that actions taken on a short message truly have an impact.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring these new powerful SMS tools to market," said Matt McFee, Managing Director at Inbox Monster. "More than ever, our customers are using Email and SMS together to deliver results, and we remain committed to building martech bundles to support these journeys. The feedback from our customer community has already been tremendous."

You can now see the full capabilities of the tool here.

About Inbox Monster: A next generation email signals platform, Inbox Monster helps modern marketers unlock deep deliverability and creative rendering insights. With unlimited seed testing at over 90 ISPs worldwide and the aggregation of hundreds of millions of spam traps, it is an essential platform for enterprise brands and partners. Get more information and book a demo at inboxmonster.com.

