Inbox Monster Launches Custom QA With a First-Ever Sendability Score That Proves When Emails Are Ready to Deploy

"Custom QA gives teams the confidence to send faster without sacrificing quality or accuracy. With nothing else like it in the market today, we truly believe this is the future of email QA." ~ Matt McFee, Managing Director of Inbox Monster Post this

What sets Inbox Monster's Custom QA apart from other email testing platforms is its proprietary Sendability Score, which helps teams quickly understand whether an email is ready for deployment. After an email is analyzed against an organization's custom ruleset, Inbox Monster generates the Sendability Score based on how well that message meets those standards.

"Testing and QA are often the most manual, cumbersome part of an email marketer's workflow," said Matt McFee, Managing Director of Inbox Monster. "Custom QA gives teams the confidence to send faster without sacrificing quality or accuracy. With nothing else like it in the market today, we truly believe this is the future of email QA."

With Inbox Monster's Creative Suite, email marketers can cut their QA time in half, collaborating with their teams in real time, testing interactive content and rendering across 110+ modern clients and devices. In addition to offering Custom QA, the suite encompasses a comprehensive toolset, including AI summaries, live previews, image diagnostics, accessibility checks, and language translation.

Inbox Monster Custom QA

Create custom QA rules that match an organization's unique testing needs for brand, design, legal, compliance and more

Choose from a set of 80+ common rules with email best practices already in place

See exactly where rules were broken in email creative for easy remediation

Receive a Sendability Score for each email to prove it's ready for deployment

Custom QA is now available with an Enterprise plan of the Inbox Monster Creative Suite. For more information on Inbox Monster's testing and rendering solutions, visit inboxmonster.com/rendering.

About Inbox Monster

Inbox Monster helps email teams send with confidence. Inbox Monster's deliverability and testing tools turn insights into action with complete visibility into email performance. Get proactive support that cares about your brand's reputation as much as you do. Companies that trust Inbox Monster can save up to 53% of their time on QA and achieve a 30% improvement in inbox placement in 30 days. Find your email rawwwr at inboxmonster.com.

Media Contact

Laura Sullivan, Inbox Monster, 1 917-755-1060, [email protected], https://inboxmonster.com/

SOURCE Inbox Monster