Inbox Monster Launches Research Suite, Giving Email Marketers Access to 56 Million Messages in Near-Real Time

Inbox Monster, the integrated deliverability and testing platform for email teams, today announced the launch of the Inbox Monster Research Suite, a powerful email search engine fueled by a proprietary network from the world's leading brands.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designed as the most robust tool yet in an email marketer's toolkit, Inbox Monster's Research Suite helps email teams discover the latest sends, curate creative trends and act on industry intelligence with scientific precision.
At the heart of the Research Suite is Monster Search, an innovative email search engine that gives marketers near-real-time access to more than 56 million emails, from 10,000 of today's top brands. Instead of guessing which emails are performing, teams can search by domain or subject-line keywords to uncover industry insights that can give them a strategic advantage.
"Epic emails don't happen by accident. They start with great research," said Matt McFee, Managing Director of Inbox Monster. "Our Research Suite was built to inspire big ideas and turn marketers' hypotheses into high-performing campaigns."
The Research Suite allows marketers to organize emails in one collaborative workspace. Once inspiration strikes, Monster Boards turns research into curated collections. Boards can be shared across teams, aligning all stakeholders to make more informed business decisions.
Monster Search
- Access an email search engine of millions of messages by searching by domain or subject line keywords
- Gain insights for each domain, such as forecasted volume and average inbox placement by mailbox provider
- Track sending analytics, including average subject line length, popular send times, etc.
- Download and export emails for reference
Monster Boards
- Create boards for campaign inspiration and planning
- Save your favorite emails to custom boards
- Organize boards for specific themes, whether it's for holidays or types of promotions
- Share boards with teammates for collaborative research and stakeholder alignment
With this new offering, Inbox Monster has a product line that encompasses the entire pre-send and post-send workflow: study the email landscape with the Research Suite, conduct email QA with the Creative Suite, then analyze campaign performance with the Deliverability Suite.
What now sets Inbox Monster apart from other email platforms is its ability to not only report on a brand's deliverability, sender reputation and email metrics, but also those of all major brands in various industries.
Inbox Monster will be demoing the benefits of the Research Suite at several upcoming marketing conferences, including Inbox Expo in Atlanta, Salesforce Connections in Chicago, Iterable's Activate Tour in London and Movable Ink's Think Summit in New York City.
For more information on the Research Suite, visit inboxmonster.com/research-suite.
About Inbox Monster
Inbox Monster helps email teams send with confidence. Inbox Monster's deliverability and testing tools turn insights into action with complete visibility into email performance. Get proactive support that cares about your brand's reputation as much as you do. Companies that trust Inbox Monster can save up to 53% of their time on QA and achieve a 30% improvement in inbox placement in 30 days. Find your email rawwwr at inboxmonster.com.
Media Contact
Laura Sullivan, Inbox Monster, 1 917-755-1060, [email protected], https://inboxmonster.com/
SOURCE Inbox Monster
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