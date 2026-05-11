Inbox Monster Launches Research Suite, Giving Email Marketers Access to 56 Million Messages in Near-Real Time

"Epic emails don't happen by accident. They start with great research. Our Research Suite was built to inspire big ideas and turn marketers' hypotheses into high-performing campaigns," ~ Matt McFee, Managing Director of Inbox Monster. Post this

"Epic emails don't happen by accident. They start with great research," said Matt McFee, Managing Director of Inbox Monster. "Our Research Suite was built to inspire big ideas and turn marketers' hypotheses into high-performing campaigns."

The Research Suite allows marketers to organize emails in one collaborative workspace. Once inspiration strikes, Monster Boards turns research into curated collections. Boards can be shared across teams, aligning all stakeholders to make more informed business decisions.

Monster Search

Access an email search engine of millions of messages by searching by domain or subject line keywords

Gain insights for each domain, such as forecasted volume and average inbox placement by mailbox provider

Track sending analytics, including average subject line length, popular send times, etc.

Download and export emails for reference

Monster Boards

Create boards for campaign inspiration and planning

Save your favorite emails to custom boards

Organize boards for specific themes, whether it's for holidays or types of promotions

Share boards with teammates for collaborative research and stakeholder alignment

With this new offering, Inbox Monster has a product line that encompasses the entire pre-send and post-send workflow: study the email landscape with the Research Suite, conduct email QA with the Creative Suite, then analyze campaign performance with the Deliverability Suite.

What now sets Inbox Monster apart from other email platforms is its ability to not only report on a brand's deliverability, sender reputation and email metrics, but also those of all major brands in various industries.

Inbox Monster will be demoing the benefits of the Research Suite at several upcoming marketing conferences, including Inbox Expo in Atlanta, Salesforce Connections in Chicago, Iterable's Activate Tour in London and Movable Ink's Think Summit in New York City.

For more information on the Research Suite, visit inboxmonster.com/research-suite.

About Inbox Monster

Inbox Monster helps email teams send with confidence. Inbox Monster's deliverability and testing tools turn insights into action with complete visibility into email performance. Get proactive support that cares about your brand's reputation as much as you do. Companies that trust Inbox Monster can save up to 53% of their time on QA and achieve a 30% improvement in inbox placement in 30 days. Find your email rawwwr at inboxmonster.com.

Media Contact

Laura Sullivan, Inbox Monster, 1 917-755-1060, [email protected], https://inboxmonster.com/

SOURCE Inbox Monster