Inbox.com Acquires Leading Email Hosting Provider Atmail

Atmail founder Ben Duncan, developer of one of the first commercial Webmail products available, had a vision of providing an alternative to desktop clients which required installation and lengthy account setup processes when needing to check email from multiple computers. "As I reflect on the 25-year journey with Atmail, from pioneering web-based email access to today, where Atmail is a world-class cloud provider of secure email services, I'm excited for the company's continued growth. Witnessing its evolution has been a fulfilling and rewarding experience, and I will certainly be cheering from the sidelines for its ongoing success under Inbox.com" - Ben Duncan, Founder of Atmail

Inbox.com operates twelve email brands in Norway, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, South Africa, and the United States. The company has grown in recent years through a combination of acquisitions and by taking over email services from telcos that want to exit their B2C email platform.

"We are excited to welcome Atmail into the Inbox.com family. This is a highly complementary acquisition due to Atmail's in-house technology and competence, customer base and geography," said Håvard Langmoen, CEO of Inbox.com AS. "Atmail's robust technology and established presence in the email hosting domain will play a crucial role in our growth and expansion plans."

The acquisition is set to create a more diverse, comprehensive suite of email services, catering to both individual consumers and business customers' needs. It also signifies a commitment to continued innovation and excellence in the email services sector.

"After nearly 7 years of relentless dedication of both myself and all of our staff, our journey at Atmail from a small on-premises software vendor to a world-class cloud email platform operator has culminated in a successful union with Inbox.com. The hard work of our team has not only transformed the company but has set the stage for an exciting future as we align with Inbox.com's strategic direction in the B2C email business. I am proud to continue leading Atmail through this transition, and I'm eager to see the continued success that lies ahead." says Dave Richards, the CEO of Atmail.

"From the rollercoaster ride of ups and downs since our investment in Atmail in 2012, it's immensely gratifying to witness Atmail's triumph as the driving force behind all of Australia's major telco email platforms. A successful exit for our investors is not just a financial win but a testament to the resilience and innovation of Atmail. Excited for its future, I can't wait to see the heights this remarkable company will continue to reach." - John Dyson, Starfish Ventures.

Atmail will continue to operate autonomously out of Australia with the new owners.

About Inbox.com. AS Inbox.com AS is an email provider headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Founded in 2018, the company has expanded its footprint globally, predominantly through acquisitions.

About Atmail. Atmail, based in Brisbane Australia, is a renowned provider of cloud-based email hosting solutions and world-leading user interfaces. Since its inception in 1998, Atmail has been at the forefront of the email hosting industry, serving a diverse range of clients, including Telecom companies and ISPs.

