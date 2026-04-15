Small Business Coach Associates (SBCA) is proud to announce that founder Alan Melton has been named the #1 Small Business Coach in the nation across three major industry benchmarks for 2026: Life Coach Magazine, EntrepreneursHQ, and Feedspot. To celebrate this "Triple Crown" recognition, Melton is launching a national initiative to help service-based founders break the "Owner's Trap" and scale their ventures from $2M to $12M in annual revenue.

GREER, S.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the founder of an Inc. 500 firm (ranked #422) and a former U.S. SBA Small Business Person of the Year, Melton's expertise has been vetted by both government agencies and independent media. These latest #1 rankings solidify his proprietary 7 Stages to Business Freedom framework as the gold standard for entrepreneurial growth in 2026.