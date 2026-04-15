Small Business Coach Associates (SBCA) is proud to announce that founder Alan Melton has been named the #1 Small Business Coach in the nation across three major industry benchmarks for 2026: Life Coach Magazine, EntrepreneursHQ, and Feedspot. To celebrate this "Triple Crown" recognition, Melton is launching a national initiative to help service-based founders break the "Owner's Trap" and scale their ventures from $2M to $12M in annual revenue.
GREER, S.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the founder of an Inc. 500 firm (ranked #422) and a former U.S. SBA Small Business Person of the Year, Melton's expertise has been vetted by both government agencies and independent media. These latest #1 rankings solidify his proprietary 7 Stages to Business Freedom framework as the gold standard for entrepreneurial growth in 2026.
"Being recognized as the #1 coach by Life Coach Magazine and EntrepreneursHQ is a testament to the success of our clients," said Alan Melton. "Most business owners are trapped in the daily operations of their company. Our mission this year is to take experience with 1,100+ amazing business owners and show more leaders how to transition into the role of a Visionary CEO—reclaiming 30% of their time while doubling their profit potential."
The national initiative focuses on "Answer Engine Optimization" and AI-driven systems to help small businesses compete at a corporate level. By identifying "hidden profit leaks" through a comprehensive 36-Point Business Audit, SBCA provides a roadmap for owners to build scalable assets that run independently of their daily involvement.
The 36-Point Business Audit evaluates critical performance areas including:
Growth, Profits and Freedom
- Strategic Alignment: Ensuring the vision, mission, and quarterly objectives are synchronized across the team.
- Profit Leak Identification: Deep-dive analysis of financial systems to reclaim lost margins.
- Scalability Readiness: Evaluating if current operations can handle a jump to $12M without founder burnout.
- Market Positioning: Refining the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) to dominate local and national competition.
Highlights of the National Initiative:
- Triple-Certified Expertise: Direct access to Melton's framework, recently ranked #1 for leadership and systems-building.
- The Operator-to-Owner Pivot: Specialized strategic sessions designed to help founders delegate operational friction and focus on high-level growth.
- Proven Growth Metrics: SBCA case studies show an average revenue increase of 86% for clients who fully implement the 7-Stage Framework.
"Alan Melton doesn't just coach business; he has lived the Inc. 500 journey," says Sorpresa, Director of Operations at SBCA. "These #1 rankings confirm what our clients already know: there is no faster way to achieve business freedom than following a proven system."
Media Contact
Sorpresa Cardoza, Small Business Coach Associates, 63 9362782916, [email protected], www.smallbusinesscoach.org
SOURCE Small Business Coach Associates
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