Inc. 5000 Honors Geisel Software for Third Consecutive Year, Solidifying its Status Among America's Growth Leaders

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years is a reflection of our team's dedication to solving complex challenges where others see limitations. This honor is not just about numbers—it's about our continuous drive to innovate and exceed our clients' expectations." Post this

Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list is a significant achievement, but doing so for three consecutive years is an exceptional feat that few companies can claim. The criteria for inclusion are stringent, requiring sustained revenue growth over multiple years in an increasingly competitive market. Maintaining such a trajectory year after year speaks to Geisel Software's ability to continuously deliver innovative solutions, adapt to changing market conditions, and consistently meet the high expectations of its clients.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Geisel Software

Geisel Software is a leading innovator in custom software development with a deep expertise in robotics, automation, and IoT. Our unique blend of foundational embedded systems knowledge and cutting-edge technological innovation enables us to deliver solutions that ensure optimal performance, safety, and cost efficiency. With decades of experience, our world-class team has collaborated with industry giants and government agencies to tackle some of today's toughest technical challenges. From AI-driven applications to secure medical devices, Geisel Software is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and driving progress for our clients. Learn more at https://geisel.software.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

