Inc. 5000 Honors Valor Capital Real Estate Development as No. 133 on its List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Florida's Valor Capital Real Estate Development has been ranked as number 133 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies; number three out of 88 companies in Tampa Bay and number 16 among 449 honorees in Florida. With a three-year growth of 3,738% CEO Moises Agami notes that the company's $200 million impact on the Florida economy capitalized on the 1.9% increase in the state's population following the pandemic-fueled exodus of U.S. citizens from other states to Florida — and met the needs of wealthy families desiring a casual and culture-rich luxury lifestyle in Tampa Bay.
CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed this week that Florida's Valor Capital Real Estate Development ranks No. 133 overall on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The rankings also place Valor Capital number three out of 88 Tampa Bay companies and number 16 among 449 honorees from Florida – with a three-year growth of 3,738%. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 for our company growth over the past three years, shared Moises Agami, CEO of Valor Capital. "Valor Capital has generated over $200 million economic impact for Florida, driving innovation and elevating communities in Tampa Bay with our luxury condominiums, where the finest materials incorporate high-end architectural design and state-of-the art technology to promote health and wellness that are now a part of that architecture," continues Agami. Agami has been at the forefront of Tampa Bay's emergence and, having been featured as a Tampa Bay Business & Wealth magazine's "CEO Connect" panelist and thought leader, is now currently launching additional projects in Clearwater, chic and trendy Downtown St. Petersburg, as well as Daytona Beach Shores, (1) which will put Valor Capital's economic impact to the state at over two billion dollars.
"Owning and operating our own construction company on our development projects has enabled Valor Capital to be sustainable through the pandemic and the most current recession," continued Agami.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."
About Valor Capital
Valor Capital is a team of entrepreneurs passionate about creating world-class real estate experiences. They are an affiliate: a new venture spinoff of international development firm, Terra Capital Partners S.A. de CV (Terra Capital Partners). With a four-decade history of real estate developments in office, hospitality, medical, commercial, and luxury residential product offerings — and a multi-billion-dollar portfolio and tens of millions of square feet already developed and sold — Valor's developments are always on the cutting edge, with proprietary antiviral engineering design used throughout the firm's newest developments. Visit http://www.valorc.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .
