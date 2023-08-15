Inc. 5000 names FusionAuth one of the fastest-growing private companies

"To make the Inc. 5000 list as a bootstrapped company is only possible with a team that has an unwavering commitment to our customers and the developers who trust us to power the logins for millions of users around the world," said Brian Pontarelli, Founder & CEO of FusionAuth. Tweet this

"It's an honor for anyone to make the Inc. 5000 list," said Brian Pontarelli, Founder & CEO of FusionAuth. "To do so as a bootstrapped company is only possible with a team that has an unwavering commitment to our customers and the developers who build with us. We're proud to power the login experience for companies that cater to millions of users around the world."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that it requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

