Inc. 5000 Names The Spearhead Group One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S.

"Receiving this recognition from Inc. has been an achievement shared by our whole team. 2023 has been an exciting year of growth and new international expansion to Mexico, Italy and India, thanks to the outstanding work of our global team and partners," says Spearhead CEO and Co-Founder Heather Fritzsche. "Business growth is always the result of collective action, initiative and passion. We are proud to have achieved so much in the last five years while staying true to our core values of sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion."

Inc.'s prestigious ranking is the latest achievement for The Spearhead Group: In spring 2023, the company announced a global expansion led by four women CEOs in the USA, Mexico, Italy and India, an all-women leadership team that is the first of its kind in the packaging industry. Innovation in sustainable packaging is a primary focus worldwide for CEOs Heather Fritzsche (Spearhead USA & Spearhead Global); Patricia Burguete (Spearhead Mexico); Giovanna Pinna (Spearhead Italy); and Pooja Sikand (Spearhead India). The Spearhead team is well-known for their groundbreaking and creative work in the beverage industry, on behalf of an expansive portfolio that includes leading brands like Crown Royal, Buchanan's, Ciroc, Don Julio, Templeton Rye and Smooth Ambler, as well as emerging craft brands like Rabbit Hole and Subtle Spirits.

Committed to innovation, The Spearhead Group launched its proprietary Bottle2Bag™, a luxury textile bag solution made from recycled plastic bottles. Bottle2Bag™ converts used plastic bottles (rPET) into luxury textiles to make premium product bags for clients, a solution that could save many tons of CO2 emissions and 60 million water bottles from landfill (a savings of 30,000 cubic yards). Other offerings include customized packaging solutions such as their patent-pending Pressure Fit System™, which eliminates the need for thermoform plastic trays, and a new line of high-design glass and ceramic bottles. In keeping with their focus on mentorship and next-gen empowerment, The Spearhead Group also organizes the annual Physical Brand Enhancement™ Awards in partnership with the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) to encourage young product designers in their pursuit of environmentally-conscious packaging solutions.

With a massive focus on sustainability, the company's nonprofit arm, Spearhead Project Earth™, was created with the mission to remove single-use plastic waste from global waterways through direct investments in education and community engagement. To date, Spearhead Project Earth™ has cleaned 2.5 tons of waste on Burlington Island, New Jersey in partnership with local community leaders and volunteers of all ages.

About The Spearhead Group USA

A global leader in innovation in the packaging industry and a proprietary process called Physical Brand Enhancement™, The Spearhead Group USA was founded in 2018 by Heather Fritzsche, CEO, and Robert Catalano, Chief Innovation Officer. The Spearhead team brings more than 50 years of collective experience enriched by Pioneer Partners around the world. The result: a proprietary packaging process and unparalleled relationships that ensure the execution of high-value business and brand-building goals for each client. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, The Spearhead Group USA manages client-facing Packaging Innovation Centers in Louisville and Yardley and supports additional independently owned companies in Mexico, China, India and Italy. The Spearhead Group is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and is a member of Women of the Vine & Spirits. The company also funds Spearhead Project Earth™, an independent non-profit foundation founded to support the environmental protection of international waterways. Find out more: thespearheadgroup.com and @thespearheadgroupinc (LinkedIn and Instagram).

