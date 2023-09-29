Inc 5000 ranked Atyeti at # 3056 as America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2023

Atyeti Inc., a globally acclaimed strategic solutions partner and a leading professional services firm is excited to be ranked at #3056 in the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. Atyeti made the Inc. 5000 Honorary list NINE times since its Inception in 2008, bearing testimony to its accelerated growth and entrepreneurial spirit. This recognition is very humbling experience and also a great motivator to everyone at Atyeti to continue to strive for bigger goals and in making a positive impact in our industry and our esteemed clients.

PRINCETON, N.J. , Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atyeti is a Global Technology Services company helping Global enterprises in accelerating their digital transformation. We are proud to announce that we have been ranked at # 3056 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America with 170% growth over a three-year period. Atyeti is also honored to be ranked at #228 nationally in IT Services segment and at #78 in New Jersey Honoree list. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.