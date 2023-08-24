Inc. 5000 ranks APA, LLC as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

APA is poised for continuous growth. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. magazine, is a testament to the remarkable achievements of APA and its commitment to excellence. To qualify for this esteemed ranking, companies must demonstrate consistent and remarkable revenue growth over a three-year period.

"We are honored to be named among the top-performing companies in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list," said Terry D. Yarbrough, President/Owner of APA, LLC. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide unmatched technical support our clients."

APA's impressive growth can be attributed to consistency of effort coupled with a one team approach to product innovation, meeting market demands, and providing exceptional services to our clients. The company's commitment to listening, tailoring our approach and seeking our technological advancements for our clients has driven its success and recognition in this prestigious list.

The Inc. 5000 recognition serves as a testament to APA's position as an industry leader and a driver of economic growth. As the company continues its journey of success, it remains dedicated to and keenly focused on its clients.

For more information about Advanced Program Analytics, LLC (APA), its products/services, and its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list, please visit www.apa-llc.us.

About Advanced Program Analytics, LLC

Advanced Program Analytics, LLC is a management consulting company operating primarily in the government service arena. Offerings include Logistics, Business Financial Management, Training and Curriculum Development, and Cyber Security support. Founded in 2013, the company has quickly risen to prominence by providing superior support to its clients with a cumulative value of greater than one (1) billion dollars. With a strong commitment to Integrity, Resilience, Passion and customer focus, APA is poised to continue its growth trajectory and make a lasting impact in federal support.

Media Contact:

Luzanne Trotter

[email protected]

703-570-5244

Media Contact

Luzanne Trotter, Advanced Program Analytics, LLC, 1 7035705244, [email protected], www.apa-llc.us

SOURCE Advanced Program Analytics, LLC