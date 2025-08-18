Inc. 5000 Ranks Goldco Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 10th Year

Goldco earns 10th consecutive spot on Inc. 5000, recognized as America's #1 gold company, highlighting exceptional growth, customer trust, and industry leadership amid challenging economic conditions.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, announced that Goldco has made its tenth appearance on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The list offers a data-driven snapshot of the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Goldco has repeatedly topped the Inc. 5000 as the number one gold company, demonstrating its unmatched reputation and growth in the industry. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"We're proud to be the only precious metals company named to the Inc. 5000 list for the 10th time and to once again be recognized as the leading precious metals company," said Trevor Gerszt, CEO of Goldco. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication, our customers' trust, and our commitment to helping Americans safeguard their retirement savings. Even in a challenging economy, our growth underscores the strength of our mission and the value we deliver."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Goldco has earned over 7,300 five-star reviews and has been recognized by Money.com for Best Customer Service. In 2025, the company ranked #18 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals and earned the Bronze Stevie Award for Fastest Growing Company. Endorsed by Sean Hannity, Tom Selleck, Dennis Quaid, and Chuck Norris, among many others, Goldco continues to set the standard as a trusted leader in the precious metals industry.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Goldco

Goldco is a privately held company with over a decade of experience in helping customers protect their retirement savings. Whether you want to diversify your retirement savings into a precious metals IRA or buy gold and silver directly, a Goldco specialist can help assist every step of the way.

The company's long-standing reputation for excellent customer service, high ethical standards, along with precious metals education and resources position Goldco as a preferred precious metals provider. With over 7,300 5-Star customer reviews, numerous awards and the highest industry buy back guarantee, Goldco has set the standard for buying precious metals.

Goldco is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and Triple A by Business Consumer Alliance. To learn more, visit goldco.com.

