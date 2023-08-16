Inc. 5000 Recognizes Declaration Networks Group for 4th Consecutive Year

"Our amazing team is again honored by the Inc. 5000 recognition of our sustained commitment to delivering essential internet services to our customers," said Bob Nichols, DNG's CEO. Tweet this

"Our diversified set of customers rely on DNG for solutions up to 10+ Gig for everything from operating a statewide university system to mobile carriers building out nationwide 5G networks, as well as residential customers that need the ability to telework, participate in online learning, receive telehealth services, and use streaming services for their entertainment needs," said Bob Nichols, DNG's CEO. "Our amazing team is again honored by the Inc. 5000 recognition of our sustained commitment to delivering essential internet services to our customers."

The proven deployment strategy, sustained growth and continued fiber-centric network expansion has established DNG's leadership role in the digital transformation of underserved regions. Since 2018, DNG has been a strategic partner in Microsoft's Airband initiative focused on accelerating universal access to the internet through advanced technologies, broadband applications and policies.

Along with network deployment and operating expertise, DNG has extensive experience with public broadband funding programs, strategic partnerships and cooperative market plans, including successful Federal and State broadband awards from the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Association (NTIA), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the states of Washington and Maryland.

About Declaration Networks

Declaration Networks Group, Inc. is an industry leading Internet Services Provider (ISP), delivering essential internet access and transport services to residential and commercial customers in underserved markets. DNG designs, deploys, and operates hybrid fiber and wireless networks in 8 states providing high-capacity internet solutions that address several defined markets across retail segments under the NeuBeam™ brand and in commercial segments under the StarTouch™ brand.

Media Contact

Barry Toser, Declaration Networks Group, Inc., 1 703-850-7172, [email protected], https://declarationnetworks.com/

SOURCE Declaration Networks Group, Inc.