Inc. 5000 Recognizes Declaration Networks Group for 4th Consecutive Year

8 State Expansion of Large Enterprise and Residential Internet Services Drives Accelerated Growth
VIENNA, Va., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Declaration Networks Group, Inc. (DNG), a leading provider of diversified internet solutions, announced today that it has made the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private company list for the fourth consecutive year. The company continues to successfully execute a multi-state market expansion delivering an impressive three-year growth rate of 428% from 2019 to 2022, moving DNG up over 800 places from last year's ranking.
DNG's multi-state fiber and wireless network supports the nation's increasing demand for essential internet services to enable residential, carrier, large enterprise, and government applications. DNG's model generates diverse revenue streams by operating a unique hybrid network that includes Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) and high-capacity licensed and unlicensed wireless deployments that address several defined markets across its retail segment under the NeuBeam™ brand and the commercial segment under the StarTouch™ brand.
"Our diversified set of customers rely on DNG for solutions up to 10+ Gig for everything from operating a statewide university system to mobile carriers building out nationwide 5G networks, as well as residential customers that need the ability to telework, participate in online learning, receive telehealth services, and use streaming services for their entertainment needs," said Bob Nichols, DNG's CEO. "Our amazing team is again honored by the Inc. 5000 recognition of our sustained commitment to delivering essential internet services to our customers."
The proven deployment strategy, sustained growth and continued fiber-centric network expansion has established DNG's leadership role in the digital transformation of underserved regions. Since 2018, DNG has been a strategic partner in Microsoft's Airband initiative focused on accelerating universal access to the internet through advanced technologies, broadband applications and policies.
Along with network deployment and operating expertise, DNG has extensive experience with public broadband funding programs, strategic partnerships and cooperative market plans, including successful Federal and State broadband awards from the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Association (NTIA), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the states of Washington and Maryland.
About Declaration Networks
Declaration Networks Group, Inc. is an industry leading Internet Services Provider (ISP), delivering essential internet access and transport services to residential and commercial customers in underserved markets. DNG designs, deploys, and operates hybrid fiber and wireless networks in 8 states providing high-capacity internet solutions that address several defined markets across retail segments under the NeuBeam™ brand and in commercial segments under the StarTouch™ brand.
