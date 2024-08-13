Inc 5000 Recognizes MoveZen Property Management on the 2024 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

It is because of our amazing team, that focused so intently on our customers' results despite unprecedented challenges and distractions, that we were able to send eighty percent of every dollar we've collected since 2020 to our clients. Post this

MoveZen has transformed from a local startup into a multi-state industry leader, self-funded through operational excellence. As a proactive response to historic change in the real estate industry, the company launched an innovative property management brokerage platform in 2024. The platform empowers community housing experts to deliver exceptional service and results that both small and large rental investors need amid a much tougher investment landscape. This model prioritizes unmatched personalized service and dedicated support from locally licensed housing experts, who understand the unique aspects of their communities and can leverage MoveZen's incredible resources to deliver crucial results for their clients.

The remarkable performance of MoveZen's property management system has been proven through their success navigating the momentous changes taking place in the real estate industry. It now serves the dual purpose of giving local community real estate brokers the opportunity to diversify their skillset and apply MoveZen's methods to better prepare for transforming customer needs, as well as their own.

As insurance, property taxes, and other costs continue to soar, MoveZen's impact on their client's net operating income has become increasingly vital. The company's recently established operations and support divisions provide clients with extensive data on market and property conditions. These divisions apply modern strategies to add significant value to customers' needs at every phase of the process. Most importantly, MoveZen ensures a minimum standard of quality and service regardless of how challenging on-site conditions may be. These efficiency improvements and broker resources often make the difference between a rewarding investment and significant financial stress.

MoveZen attributes its success to its extraordinary, hardworking team. MoveZen recognizes the only way to achieve their goals is by fostering internal growth and knowledge through comprehensive team training and focusing on continuous improvement. The company strives to cultivate an environment that retains and rewards top talent, creating a team that professionals aspire to be a part of. MoveZen extends an open invitation to all individuals who share their vision of making rental investing and property management across the nation dramatically better through customer focused care, and relentless improvement.

MoveZen's focus on innovation and quality, always with the client and customer at the forefront, positions it as a company to watch in the property management industry. To learn more about MoveZen's platform and its vision for the future, please visit: About the MoveZen Management Team • MoveZen Property Management Customer First Property Management Results (movezen360.com)

