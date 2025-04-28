Inc. and Shark Tank Launch Virtual Series for Small Business Week

"We're bringing together some of the most influential minds in business to share not only their experiences, but strategies that work as well. It's a front-row seat to candid conversations that give founders the tools they need to spark growth and success," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director, Inc. Post this

Attendees will hear firsthand from legendary entrepreneurs who will share the exact playbooks that helped them turn bold ideas into billion-dollar brands, including:

Barbara Corcoran , real estate mogul, ABC's Shark Tank

, real estate mogul, ABC's Shark Tank Robert Herjavec , cybersecurity technology innovator, ABC's Shark Tank

, cybersecurity technology innovator, ABC's Shark Tank Mike Hofman , editor-in-chief, Inc.

, editor-in-chief, Inc. Daymond John , fashion and branding expert, ABC's Shark Tank

, fashion and branding expert, ABC's Shark Tank Brendan Kamm , co-founder and CEO, Thnks

, co-founder and CEO, Thnks Daniel Lubetzky , philanthropist and founder, KIND Snacks

, philanthropist and founder, KIND Snacks Kevin O'Leary , venture capitalist, ABC's Shark Tank

To register for the virtual series at no cost or to view the daily event schedule, please visit: https://events.inc.com/small-business-week-series/.

Each session will explore a critical pillar of business success, from mastering AI to securing funding, building company culture, and more. Attendees will walk away with practical takeaways and a competitive edge straight from leaders who have built multimillion-dollar brands.

"In a time of constant change, small businesses need more than inspiration—they need practical guidance," says Jenn Henkus, executive vice president of sales, Inc. "We're thankful for support from Shark Tank, Principal Financial Group®, and Salesforce to provide exactly that from the founders who have been in the trenches and built lasting success."

To learn more about Inc.'s in-person and virtual events, please visit: https://www.inc.com/upcoming-events.

