Inc. Founders House Brings Top Entrepreneurs to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, will bring its Inc. Founders House series to Philadelphia's Fitler Club on April 29, 2025, from 1:00 to 6:30 p.m. ET. Curated exclusively for entrepreneurs, Inc. Founders House gathers innovative leaders fueling the future of industry and economic growth via the companies they build, the people they employ, and the communities they impact.
Inc.'s Founders House series invites its exclusive community of entrepreneurs to build bonds by providing an intimate, founder-to-founder experience — where deeper connections and relationships can be forged. Inc.'s Founders House Philadelphia will offer keynotes, panels, workshops, networking, activations, happy hours, and more.
"Founders House stands out as an immersive experience that brings together founders for high-impact, candid conversations. The business community of Philadelphia is a great host for this gathering and moves us forward in our mission to connect the leaders driving today's economy," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.
The event will include insights from a dynamic and diverse group of founders and entrepreneurs, including:
- Amer Alnajar, co-founder and chief medical officer, Vytalize Health
- Anne Fulenwider, co-founder and co-CEO, Alloy
- Danielle Guizio, founder and designer, Guizio
- Woodie Hillyard, co-founder and CEO, W
- Brigham Hyde, co-founder and CEO, Atropos Health
- Cam Jurgens, founder and chief beef officer, Jurgy
- Stephon Marbury, chief brand officer, Chamelo
- Sarah Paiji Yoo, founder and CEO, Blueland
- Matt Quinn, frontman and songwriter, Mt. Joy
- Baba Rivera, founder and CEO, Ceremonia
- Justin Rosenberg, founder and CEO, honeygrow
- Dave Silver, co-founder and CEO, REC Philly
"Founders House is the ideal setting for founders to step away from the daily grind and share the hard-won lessons that power successful businesses. In Philadelphia, we create a space where founders connect on a deeper level and learn directly from those navigating relatable challenges in their entrepreneurial journey in today's evolving business landscape," says Jenn Henkus, executive vice president of sales at Inc.
Capital One Business is back as the lead sponsor of Inc. Founders House, where it is hosting a unique Founders Café experience featuring selfie-topped coffee drinks and espresso martinis. The excitement extends to the stage with a live Your Next Move founder-to-founder discussion, produced by Inc. and Capital One Business.
For more information or to register to join the event, please visit: https://events.inc.com/inc-founders-house-philly-2025.
