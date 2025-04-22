Inc. Founders House Brings Top Entrepreneurs to Philadelphia

"Inc. Founders House stands out as an immersive experience that brings together founders for high-impact, candid conversations...and moves us forward in our mission to connect the leaders driving today's economy," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. Post this

"Founders House stands out as an immersive experience that brings together founders for high-impact, candid conversations. The business community of Philadelphia is a great host for this gathering and moves us forward in our mission to connect the leaders driving today's economy," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.

The event will include insights from a dynamic and diverse group of founders and entrepreneurs, including:

Amer Alnajar , co-founder and chief medical officer, Vytalize Health

, co-founder and chief medical officer, Vytalize Health Anne Fulenwider , co-founder and co-CEO, Alloy

, co-founder and co-CEO, Alloy Danielle Guizio , founder and designer, Guizio

, founder and designer, Guizio Woodie Hillyard , co-founder and CEO, W

, co-founder and CEO, W Brigham Hyde , co-founder and CEO, Atropos Health

, co-founder and CEO, Atropos Health Cam Jurgens , founder and chief beef officer, Jurgy

, founder and chief beef officer, Jurgy Stephon Marbury , chief brand officer, Chamelo

, chief brand officer, Chamelo Sarah Paiji Yoo, founder and CEO, Blueland

Matt Quinn , frontman and songwriter, Mt. Joy

, frontman and songwriter, Baba Rivera, founder and CEO, Ceremonia

Justin Rosenberg , founder and CEO, honeygrow

, founder and CEO, honeygrow Dave Silver , co-founder and CEO, REC Philly

"Founders House is the ideal setting for founders to step away from the daily grind and share the hard-won lessons that power successful businesses. In Philadelphia, we create a space where founders connect on a deeper level and learn directly from those navigating relatable challenges in their entrepreneurial journey in today's evolving business landscape," says Jenn Henkus, executive vice president of sales at Inc.

Capital One Business is back as the lead sponsor of Inc. Founders House, where it is hosting a unique Founders Café experience featuring selfie-topped coffee drinks and espresso martinis. The excitement extends to the stage with a live Your Next Move founder-to-founder discussion, produced by Inc. and Capital One Business.

For more information or to register to join the event, please visit: https://events.inc.com/inc-founders-house-philly-2025.

