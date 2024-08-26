INC Magazine Names eMazzanti Technologies To 5000 Fastest List 2024, Marks 10th Time for Woman-Owned Cyber Security Firm

NYC area IT services provider earns 10th appearance on prestigious Inc. list honoring dynamic and successful independent companies
HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMazzanti Technologies is proud to announce its continued recognition by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. A woman-owned business, eMazzanti secured a position in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the 10th year.
The 2024 Inc. 5000 list highlights the most dynamic and successful companies within the independent business sector, acknowledging those that have demonstrated significant revenue growth over the past three years. A woman-owned Cyber Security and IT services company, eMazzanti Technologies delivers rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes.
"We are pleased and honored to once again be recognized by Inc. Magazine as an exceptional-growth company that is 'Building The Future,'" said Jennifer Mazzanti, Co-founder and CEO of eMazzanti Technologies. "eMazzanti's trained, professional staff works diligently to advise large and small businesses on Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Outsourced Network Management and other services."
This year's recognition on the Inc. 5000 list acknowledges the continued growth and success of eMazzanti Technologies, and recognizes the company's dedication to servicing clients with innovation, and meeting their Cyber Security, AI, networking and other technological needs.
Have you read?
Deter Cybercriminals with a Tabletop Exercise
Key Considerations for Building an IT Framework with a Remote CIO
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cyber security assessments and protection services.
Media Contact
Kent Sorensen, eMazzanti Technologies, 4803345403, [email protected] , www.emazzanti.net
SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies
Share this article