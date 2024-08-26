INC Magazine Names eMazzanti Technologies To 5000 Fastest List 2024, Marks 10th Time for Woman-Owned Cyber Security Firm

A woman-owned business, eMazzanti secured a position in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the 10th year. Post this

"We are pleased and honored to once again be recognized by Inc. Magazine as an exceptional-growth company that is 'Building The Future,'" said Jennifer Mazzanti, Co-founder and CEO of eMazzanti Technologies. "eMazzanti's trained, professional staff works diligently to advise large and small businesses on Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Outsourced Network Management and other services."

This year's recognition on the Inc. 5000 list acknowledges the continued growth and success of eMazzanti Technologies, and recognizes the company's dedication to servicing clients with innovation, and meeting their Cyber Security, AI, networking and other technological needs.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts deliver rapid response, increased revenue growth, data security, and productivity for organizations of all sizes. The firm offers cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site technology implementations, outsourced network management, 24 x 7 support, digital marketing services, and cyber security assessments and protection services.

