Inc. Magazine Names Hennessey Digital to Inc. Regionals 2025 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies For Sixth-Consecutive Year

For the sixth-consecutive year, Hennessey Digital has been named to the Inc. Regionals list of fastest-growing U.S. companies in the Pacific Region. Founded by internationally-recognized entrepreneur, speaker, and best-selling author Jason Hennessey, the all-remote digital marketing, known for its understanding of the Google algorithm, specializes in law firm SEO, law firm PPC, website development, marketing technology innovation, and other data-driven digital marketing strategies to give its clients a competitive advantage online through increased visibility, leads and revenue.

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hennessey Digital, a premier digital marketing agency renowned for its understanding of the Google algorithm and expertise in the legal sector, has been named to the Inc. Regionals 2025 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Pacific region. Moving up 10 spots to #136, this marks the sixth consecutive year the company has received this esteemed recognition.

The award-winning agency and 5x Inc. 5000 company has experienced significant advancements, including data-driven search engine optimization (SEO) strategies, and the creation of proprietary AI-powered marketing technologies. Its success has resulted in 34% growth over two years, a 94% client retention rate, and a 30% increase in staffing, contributing to the 7,947 new jobs generated among this year's Inc. Regionals Pacific honorees. Among offerings driving Hennessey Digital's growth are law firm SEO, law firm PPC, digital PR, analytics, and its new SEO consulting services.

"Achieving this milestone for the sixth year in a row is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us," said Jason Hennessey, founder and CEO of Hennessey Digital.

An internationally-recognized entrepreneur, business coach, speaker, and best-selling author, Hennesey's humble yet driven leadership has been a constant for the company. "Growth can't be taken for granted. It requires a vision, the ability to eye opportunities, surrounding yourself with a strong team, and taking risks. These are important pillars of our culture that ultimately result in seeing our clients succeed, and there's no greater reward than that."

The Inc. Regionals list honors the most dynamic and rapidly expanding private businesses across the United States, highlighting those that have demonstrated exceptional growth and innovation within their industries. Hennessey Digital's consistent presence on this list underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding results for clients and fostering an atmosphere of continuous innovation where company culture comes first.

"Our focus on long-term client relationships and investing back into the company and our employees are instrumental in sustaining Hennessey Digital's growth and success," noted Chief Financial Officer Michele Patrick. "We take pride in delivering measurable results where the contribution across our entire team plays a part in our success.

"At Hennessey Digital, we are innately passionate about continuous improvement, which makes work exciting and produces impactful results for our clients," said Patrick. "One of our main investments has been in our proprietary tech stack, which we've intentionally kept in house as a competitive advantage, rather than license any one component as a standalone SaaS product. If a tool doesn't exist yet, we create it. If a tool could provide more efficient results, we build it from scratch to improve lag. Progress over perfection as one of our north stars has consistently guided our course, creating crisper results and clearer ROI for our clients."

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO expert and best-selling author Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital is a multi-award-winning digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, content marketing, paid media, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), website development, and conversion rate optimization (CRO). The company partners with top law firms and various industries to deliver holistic marketing strategies that drive qualified leads and high-value cases. Hennessey Digital has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for six consecutive years (2019-2025) and was named a Quartz Best Company for Remote Workers.

For more information, please visit hennessey.com.

Follow Hennessey Digital on Social Media:

Facebook

X (formerly Twitter)

LinkedIn

Instagram

Media Contact

Cindy Kerber Spellman, Hennessey Digital, 1 310-594-8692, [email protected], https://www.hennessey.com

SOURCE Hennessey Digital