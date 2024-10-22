Inc. Magazine Names Xero as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year's list recognizes Xero, the global small business platform, among 359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"We are honored to be recognized as a winner of this year's Power Partner Awards," said Ben Richmond, Managing Director, North America at Xero. "This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and underscores our commitment to supporting small businesses as they navigate the ever-changing business landscape and work to achieve their goals."

Xero has made significant strides in the cloud accounting software industry; with more than four million subscribers worldwide, small business customers leverage Xero for efficient financial management, solidifying its reputation as a trusted name for small and medium-sized businesses. Xero's innovative use of AI, exemplified by the launch of its smart business companion Just Ask Xero (JAX), has positioned it as a leader in the market. Xero also recently unveiled a suite of new product innovations designed to help small businesses manage their cash flow more effectively while providing deeper insights into their financial health, further demonstrating its commitment to creating solutions that meet the evolving needs of small business customers worldwide.

To view the complete list, visit this webpage.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform with 4.2 million subscribers. Xero's smart tools help small businesses and their advisors to manage core accounting functions like tax and bank reconciliation, and complete other important small business tasks like payroll and payments. Xero's extensive ecosystem of connected apps and connections to banks and other financial institutions provide a range of solutions from within Xero's open platform to help small businesses run their business and manage their finances more efficiently.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Diandra Binney, Xero, 1 (201) 575-5987, [email protected], https://www.xero.com/us/

SOURCE Xero