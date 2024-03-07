Inc. Magazine Recognizes Stirista Among Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Companies for Third Time

"Through our innovative efforts to help marketers acquire customers and build customer loyalty with data-driven solutions, we look forward to continuing our growth and furthering the industry" - Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta Post this

Listed on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list for the third year in a row, Stirista moved up five spots from No. 76 in 2023 to No. 71 this year. Stirista's continued growth has been driven by clients' need for an end-to-end marketing solution as well as the company's investment in strategic acquisitions that have added to their strength in data, email and digital. In 2023, Stirista acquired Boston-based Customer Portfolios which enhanced Stirista's customer acquisition marketing solutions by incorporating strategic lifecycle marketing insights focused on growth and retention. Stirista continues to be one of the leading audience providers to the AdTech industry, fueling thousands of targeted marketing campaigns.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

