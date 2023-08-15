Inc. Magazine Recognizes Wavicle Data Solutions as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America for Fifth Consecutive Year

"This continued success rests on our team members – who combine technical expertise, industry knowledge, and a penchant for creative problem solving to deliver best-in-class solutions for our customers ..." Tweet this

"Securing a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row is a monumental achievement and a milestone in Wavicle's journey," stated Naveen Venkatapathi, co-founder and Managing Partner at Wavicle Data Solutions. "This continued success rests on our team members – who combine technical expertise, industry knowledge, and a penchant for creative problem solving to deliver best-in-class solutions for our customers – and the national brands with which we have built strong collaborative partnerships. We're proud to work with such innovative companies and to play a part in helping them meet and exceed their goals."

This accomplishment comes on the heels of Wavicle's recognition on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list for the fourth consecutive year and the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for the third consecutive year. Wavicle has earned additional industry acclaim by being selected to the Cloud Awards shortlist and named "Supplier of the Year Class 3" by the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council. These awards recognize Wavicle not only for its growth but also its role as an employer, a part of the technology community, and a minority business enterprise.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS

Wavicle Data Solutions provides award-winning cloud data and analytics solutions that accelerate value, reduce risk, and empower our clients to make smart, data-driven decisions. We combine deep technical expertise and industry knowledge with proprietary automation tools to support the rapid shift to modern data architectures and real-time insights. Today's executives need more visibility into their businesses, faster than ever, and we help them get it. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the Chicago area, Wavicle has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company five years running and is a multi-year recipient of the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplace award. Wavicle is also an NMSDC-certified MBE. For more information, visit wavicledata.com.

