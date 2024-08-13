Inc. Magazine Recognizes Wavicle Data Solutions as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America for Sixth Consecutive Year

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust our customers place in us. At Wavicle, we are committed to delivering creative solutions and exceptional results for our customers." Post this

"We are incredibly honored to secure a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth consecutive year," stated Naveen Venkatapathi, co-founder and Managing Partner at Wavicle Data Solutions. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust our customers place in us. At Wavicle, we are committed to delivering creative solutions and exceptional results for our customers. This recognition inspires us to continue our journey of growth and excellence."

Wavicle's deep understanding of customers' pain points and goals has been central to developing innovative AI-powered accelerators that solve the time, cost, and quality challenges. In addition, strategic partnerships with industry-leading technology companies have been instrumental in integrating the latest technologies into Wavicle's offerings. This customer-centric and future-looking approach has established Wavicle as a trusted advisor in the data and analytics field, further enhancing the company's growth.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS

Wavicle Data Solutions provides award-winning strategy, cloud, data, and AI solutions that empower our customers to accelerate growth, optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and enable innovation. We combine deep technical expertise and industry knowledge with proprietary accelerators to support rapid transformations to modern data ecosystems and cutting-edge analytics and AI. Today's executives need future-ready data foundations that enable next-gen advanced analytics capabilities, and we help them realize their vision at every step. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Wavicle has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company six years running and has earned security and quality certifications based on ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015 standards. Wavicle is also an NMSDC-certified MBE. For more information, visit wavicledata.com.

