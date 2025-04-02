Inc. Names ADU Geeks No. 11 on Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific Region

"Being named to the Inc. Regionals list is more than a milestone for us—it's a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the passion our team brings to the table every single day," said Xavier Rodriguez, COO of ADU Geeks. Post this

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ADU Geeks is revolutionizing how Californians approach housing through expert consultation, permitting, and development of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs).

"Being named to the Inc. Regionals list is more than a milestone for us—it's a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the passion our team brings to the table every single day," said Xavier Rodriguez, COO of ADU Geeks. "The rapid growth we've experienced proves there's a growing demand for smarter housing solutions, and we're honored to be at the forefront of that movement."

ADU Geeks strive to simplify the complex and often confusing ADU building process. From understanding local zoning laws and permitting, architectural planning, project management, and navigating inspections, ADU Geeks brings clarity, speed, and compliance to every project stage. With a mission to "empower homeowners to unlock the potential of their properties," the company has helped thousands of clients across California—from San Diego to Sacramento—maximize their real estate investments.

The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2021 and 2023, these 142 private companies had a median growth rate of 124 percent. By 2023, they'd added 7,947 jobs and $5.6 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Methodology: The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023.

About ADU Geeks

Founded in 2019, ADU Geeks is a leading California-based firm specializing in Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) consultation, design, and permitting services. The company provides end-to-end solutions that simplify the complex process of building ADUs—helping homeowners unlock property value and create flexible housing options. With a team of in-house experts and a client-first approach, ADU Geeks has become one of the fastest-growing names in California's housing innovation space. Learn more at https://www.adugeeks.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

