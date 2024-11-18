Inc. Names Bar Code Graphics as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

"This recognition validates our unique value proposition and commitment to our partners." said Andrew Verb, President of Bar Code Graphics. Post this

Bar Code Graphics specializes in standardized barcode identification, so accurate and compliant data can be efficiently bridged from physical products and shipments to digitized supply chain ecosystems. Their specialized focus on niche segments within the barcode industry, where adherence to standards is paramount, facilitates benefits for both retailers, marketplaces and suppliers.

Over 125,000 manufacturers, publishers, and retailers have relied on Bar Code Graphics for assistance managing their product data, creating their barcodes and administering supply chain compliance. By prioritizing client education and personal customer support, they have integrated specialized consulting services with their high resolution digital barcode generation and barcode print quality testing services. Their GS1 Barcode Support programs provide comprehensive assistance to thousands of companies, with assigned consultants managing GTIN assignments and personally reviewing all entered product data to insure accurate data is being conveyed to clients' supply chain partners.

"This recognition validates our unique value proposition and commitment to our client partners." said Andrew Verb, President of Bar Code Graphics. "Our strategy for providing customer service is fundamentally different from that of the standards organizations and supply chain companies, who see it as an expense. Contrarily, we view direct interaction with clients as a chance to verify barcode compliance, advance knowledge, and foster loyalty."

As consumers increasingly seek more information about the products they purchase, the need for accurate product identification and brand-controlled content has become essential. The GTIN.cloud management portal leverages AI to ensure data structure compliance, with each product entry reviewed by a consultant before it goes live. This meticulous approach provides consumers with confidence in the products they buy and the accompanying information.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Bar Code Graphics, Inc.

Since the inception of the Universal Product Code (UPC), Bar Code Graphics has been the major provider of high resolution barcode artwork used for package design and their barcode engine is the only UCC/GS1 certified software to create pre-press digital barcode files. To compliment their barcode origination expertise, Bar Code Graphics operates the largest North American testing center for barcode print quality and has earned the reputation as sole source for unbiased retailer barcode certification. Their GS1 Barcode Support program are is a comprehensive turnkey solution providing personal assistance to small/medium businesses that need to identify products and shipments with GTIN barcodes. All subscriptions include access to GTIN.cloud to assign GTINs for items/cartons, manage product data, and create digital barcodes. The GTIN.cloud platform is already GS1 Digital Link compliant and can provide the transitional combination UPC and QR Code files.

Media Contact

Patti Osouji, Bar Code Graphics, Inc., 1 800.662.0701 123, [email protected], www.barcode.graphics

SOURCE Bar Code Graphics, Inc.