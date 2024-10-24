Inc. Names Branch as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner, Leading B2B Partner for Driving Workplace Productivity

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow. This year's list recognizes leading workforce payments platform Branch among 359 companies in financial services, legal, logistics, marketing and advertising, health and wellness, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate growth. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"At Branch, we pride ourselves on not only building robust payments technology that delivers faster, more flexible payment options for workers, but also collaborating as partners that can drive growth for companies," said Branch founder and CEO Atif Siddiqi. "We're incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. Power Partners list, as it's a testament to the dedication and hard work our team puts in every day to serve as trusted, reliable partners."

Recognized in the Productivity category, Branch powers fast, flexible payment options for both W-2 and 1099 workforces at the nation's leading companies in hospitality, healthcare, gig platforms & marketplaces, and staffing services. With a growth rate of more than 530% over the last three years, Branch serves more than 900 customers including Uber, Indeed Flex, and Manna Hospitality along with Jimmy John's, Domino's, Dunkin, and Pizza Hut franchise locations.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Inc.

About Branch

Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that helps businesses deliver fast, flexible options for workers to get paid. Whether it's sending earnings to employees or contractors, companies choose Branch because they know that faster payments can help them strengthen worker loyalty, save time and money, and drive business growth. Earners that sign up with Branch can receive quick access to earnings, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between pay cycles. Branch partners with the nation's leading companies in hospitality, healthcare, gig platforms & marketplaces, and staffing services. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award—Best Financial Services, FinTech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, and Great Place to Work Certification. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

