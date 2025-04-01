Inc. Names Brand New: A Collective to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the 2025 Inc. Regional List. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team across both coasts," Post this

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the 2025 Inc. Regional List. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire team across both coasts," said Kellie Pean, Co-Founder of Brand New: A Collective. "Being recognized among the Pacific region's most outstanding businesses is an incredible honor. In the face of economic challenges impacting the entertainment industry and Los Angeles area at large, this recognition reaffirms our commitment to innovation, perseverance, and driving meaningful growth. We're very grateful." said Alyssa Convertini-Lindquist, Co-Founder of Brand New: A Collective."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2021 and 2023, these 142 private companies had a median growth rate of 124 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 7,947 jobs and $5.6 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Brand New a Collective

Founded in 2018, Brand New: A Collective is an award-winning, female-owned, integrated marketing collective established by co-founders, Kellie Pean and Alyssa Convertini-Lindquist. With offices in both New York and Los Angeles, the company delivers cultural strategy, integrated marketing solutions, through Experiential, Content Creation, Talent Partnerships, and Brand Strategy. With a commitment to collaboration, diversity, innovation, and authenticity. Challenging the traditional agency structure – Brand New is a collective of diverse subject matter experts, each contributing unique sights, delivering best-in-class holistic creative and strategic solutions. Since inception, the agency has worked with a stellar client roster ranging from Proximo Spirits brands 1800 Tequila and Jose Cuervo, to the likes of REVOLVE Clothing, Nike, Cresco Cannabis, Doodles, Inspire Brand Group and a host of Diageo brands including Crown Royal Whisky and Smirnoff Vodka. Activations have spanned key cultural entertainment moments such as Coachella, Tribeca Film Festival, Art Basel, the GRAMMYs, Fashion Week, SuperBowl, and beyond. Brand New: A Collective is not constrained by categories – providing bespoke concepts, while reframing consumer experiences and presenting new, fresh perspectives. For more information, please visit, https://www.brandnewacollective.com

