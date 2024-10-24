Inc. Names Chelsea Strategies as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year's list recognizes Chelsea Strategies among 359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.
Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions. "This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."
"Our clients have spoken: Chelsea Strategies is a trusted partner that drives real business impact. Being listed alongside industry giants within just three years is a true honor," said Greg MacDonald, Founder and CEO of Chelsea Strategies. "We are always innovating and excited about our newest Market Intelligence offering which is already helping clients gain an edge in accelerating their programmatic partnerships."
To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024
The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Chelsea Strategies
Chelsea Strategies is an independent consultancy helping advertising technology leaders achieve their business goals through partnerships. The company brings decades of adtech experience and proprietary approaches to planning, winning and scaling partnerships between demand side platforms (DSPs) and supply side platforms (SSPs). Its newly launched Market Intelligence product delivers actionable insights to boost revenue from programmatic partnerships with data and insights to uncover opportunities for strategic, high value partnerships. For more information, visit www.chelseastrategies.com.
Media Contact
Greg MacDonald, Chelsea Strategies, 1 212-994-4896, [email protected], www.chelseastrategies.com
SOURCE Chelsea Strategies
Share this article