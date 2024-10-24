Inc. Names Chelsea Strategies as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

Data and insights are the key to gaining an edge in the crowded programmatic market. Our new Market Intelligence offering is already helping clients gain an edge and accelerate their programmatic partnerships. -- Greg MacDonald, Founder and CEO of Chelsea Strategies. Post this

"Our clients have spoken: Chelsea Strategies is a trusted partner that drives real business impact. Being listed alongside industry giants within just three years is a true honor," said Greg MacDonald, Founder and CEO of Chelsea Strategies. "We are always innovating and excited about our newest Market Intelligence offering which is already helping clients gain an edge in accelerating their programmatic partnerships."

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

