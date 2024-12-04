Inc. Names Electric Symphony Media as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

This year's list recognizes Electric Symphony Media among 359 companies as a Power Partner.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year's list recognizes Electric Symphony Media among 359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.

Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."

"Being named a Power Partner by Inc. is an incredible honor and a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team," said Dave Hassard, Managing Partner. "At ESM, we're passionate about helping businesses grow by offering a unique blend of data-driven insights and hands-on support. This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering value and empowering our partners to thrive in a complex media landscape."

When ESM's partners face limitations in personnel or resources, especially in areas such as marketing consulting, research, activation, and reporting, ESM serves as a dedicated outsourced solution. The agency provides seamless access to its team and advanced tech stack through customized packages, which include market analysis, competitive research, brand studies, marketing audits, persona development, AI and automation tools, and data visualization. This approach enables partners to offer comprehensive services without the need for additional technology or staffing investments.

ESM empowers its team to push creative boundaries, continuously developing ideas that leverage the latest technology and industry trends. The agency prides itself on staying at the forefront of the digital landscape, serving as a martech knowledge center for its partners. One of ESM's standout innovations is SymphonyBot, an AI-powered agent that combines generative AI with licensed research and campaign data to fulfill the demand for real-time reporting and analysis. This tool provides clients with 24/7 access to an extension of ESM's analysts and strategists, ensuring continuous insight and support.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com

ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end to end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity. For more information, visit www.esmtheagency.com.

